- Police in Connecticut were searching for a mother of five who was reportedly in the midst of a bitter custody battle when she disappeared.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, of New Canaan was last seen on Friday driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, according to New Canaan police.

The Brown University graduated was reported missing at 7:30 p.m. The SUV was later located, but there was no sign of Dulos.

Dulos and ex-husband Fotis Dulos were due in court Wednesday over child custody issues.

The children are three boys and two girls, including two sets of twins — range in age from 8 to 13, reported the NY Post.

Dulos left the family home in Farmington with the children abruptly and rented a home in New Canaan in June 2017, according to an order from the court filed in July 2017, reported CTPost.com.

Anyone who had contact with Jennifer Dulos or has any information related to her whereabouts should contact Sgt. Joseph Farenga at 203-505-1332 or the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.