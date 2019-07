- The NYPD is on the hunt for the man who punched another man in the head, leaving him to die on the ground in Brighton Beach.

Security camera video of the suspect shows him walking around Riegelman Boardwalk East and 6th St. on July 9 at about 5:45 p.m. He is seen carrying a chair.

Dmitry Godlfarb, 52, was rushed to Lutheran Hospital and then Bellevue Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect and a woman fled the scene northbound on Brighton 6th St.

Cops described the man as white, in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 22 lbs.

He has long brown air. He was shirtless and wearing grey shorts and black sneakers at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.