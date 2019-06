- Drowning remains the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1-4.

A study by the Pool Safely Campaign sponsored by the U.S. Product Safety Commission found that 389 children under the age of 15 drowned in pools and hot tubs in 2016 alone.

Seventy-four percent of those deaths involved children under the age of five.

From 2016-2018, children made 6,600 emergency room visits related to pool or spa injuries.

Drowning is the second leading cause of death in children 5- 14, according to Nikki Fleming, leader of the Pool Safely Campaign.