Hundreds gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/hundreds-gather-at-stonewall-50-years-after-lgbtq-uprising" addthis:title="Hundreds gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415296762.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415296762");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415296762-415296289"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People gather near the Stonewall Inn Thursday, June 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>People gather near the Stonewall Inn Thursday, June 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415296762-415296289" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People gather near the Stonewall Inn Thursday, June 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>People gather near the Stonewall Inn Thursday, June 27, 2019, in New York. By ALI SWENSON and JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press
Posted Jun 28 2019 03:03PM EDT We've got flags all over the city," said Richard Walker, 58, an airline worker from New York. "I'm getting goosebumps just really thinking about it."</p> <p>On June 28, 1969, patrons at the gay bar resisted a police raid, sparking days of demonstrations, followed by longer-term organizing that made the cause of LGBTQ rights considerably more visible than it had been.</p> <p>HJ Farr, an actor from Madison, Wisconsin, recently worked on a show there about Stonewall and made a point of going Friday to the place where it happened.</p> <p>"I benefit directly from the events that took place, and I wanted to pay my respects and just feel the history," Farr said.</p> <p>Robert Beaird traveled from Dallas to attend the anniversary events. At 53, Beaird came out only recently after being married to a woman and fathering children.</p> <p>"I just kind of hid who I was for my whole life, and then within the last two years, I've been going through this kind of cathartic experience of accepting myself," he said. "Just to be here with all these people is pretty amazing."</p> <p>The modern incarnation of the Stonewall Inn was the focal point of a day of celebrations that was to include musical performances and an evening rally.</p> <p>Sunday's huge Pride parade - and an alternative march intended as a less corporate commemoration - also will swing past the bar and a tiny park outside. The park is at the center of the Stonewall National Monument.</p> <p>Jocelyn Burrell remembered Friday how she'd felt welcome at the Stonewall Inn years before, despite identifying as a heterosexual woman. She feels a sense of common cause with its legacy.</p> <p>"Just like we fought - black people fought - for civil rights, I feel I should support other people who fight for civil rights," she said.</p> <p>Cities around the world also began celebrating Pride on Friday. Participants in a march in the Philippines went by the presidential palace in Manila, waving placards as they marked the 25th year since the first such gathering.</p> <p>In 1969, the Stonewall Inn was part of a gay scene that was known, yet not open. At the time, showing same-sex affection or dressing in a way deemed gender-inappropriate could get people arrested, and bars had lost liquor licenses for serving LGBTQ customers.</p> <p>The police raid on the bar began early the morning of June 28. It was unlicensed, and the officers had been assigned to stop any illegal alcohol sales.</p> <p>Patrons and people who converged on the bar on Christopher Street resisted , hurling objects and at points scuffling with the officers.</p> <p>Protests followed over several more days. A year later, gay New Yorkers marked the anniversary of the riot with the Christopher Street Liberation Day March. Thousands proudly paraded through a city where, at the time, LGBTQ people were largely expected to stay in the shadows.</p> <p>The Stonewall Inn itself closed not long after the raid. The current Stonewall Inn dates to the early 1990s.</p> <p>"We understand we're the innkeepers of history," said current co-owner Stacy Lentz. "We really feel like the fire that started at Stonewall in 1969 is not done. The battleground has just shifted."</p> <p>___</p> <p>Associated Press videojournalist Ted Shaffrey contributed to this report. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/fecal-germs-in-pools-are-making-people-sick-cdc-says-heres-how-to-protect-yourself" title="Fecal germs in pools are making people sick, CDC says — here's how to protect yourself" data-articleId="415310719" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/CDC_warns_of_fecal_germs_in_pools_____he_0_7454805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/CDC_warns_of_fecal_germs_in_pools_____he_0_7454805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/CDC_warns_of_fecal_germs_in_pools_____he_0_7454805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/CDC_warns_of_fecal_germs_in_pools_____he_0_7454805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/CDC_warns_of_fecal_germs_in_pools_____he_0_7454805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There is a very good reason that pools and other swimming facilities post warnings that anyone who has or has had diarrhea in the prior two weeks should stay out of the water — it’s because one person with diarrhea has the potential to contaminat" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fecal germs in pools are making people sick, CDC says — here's how to protect yourself</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 04:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As summer peaks, the CDC is reminding swimmers that filtration and chlorine disinfection can only do so much to combat germs in swimming pools, but there are steps one can take to avoid getting sick.</p><p>There is a very good reason that pools and other swimming facilities post warnings that anyone who has or has had diarrhea in the prior two weeks should stay out of the water — it’s because one person with diarrhea has the potential to contaminate an entire properly chlorinated pool or water park.</p><p>Recreational water illnesses (RWIs) are spread when water that has been contaminated with chemicals or germs is swallowed. Fecal matter or urine ( yes, people really are frequently peeing in pools ) from people relieving themselves in the pool contribute significantly to the spread of RWIs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ranch-pop-tarts-kelloggs-wont-release-flavor-even-though-everyones-asking-for-it" title="Ranch Pop-Tarts: Kellogg's won't release flavor even though everyone's asking for it" data-articleId="415309528" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kellogg___s_won___t_release_Hidden_Valle_0_7454648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kellogg___s_won___t_release_Hidden_Valle_0_7454648_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kellogg___s_won___t_release_Hidden_Valle_0_7454648_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kellogg___s_won___t_release_Hidden_Valle_0_7454648_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Kellogg___s_won___t_release_Hidden_Valle_0_7454648_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sure, Pop-Tarts has a ton of wacky flavors, so it should come as no surprise that fans of the pastry suggested the company come out with a Hidden Valley Ranch flavor." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ranch Pop-Tarts: Kellogg's won't release flavor even though everyone's asking for it</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 04:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sure, Pop-Tarts has a ton of wacky flavors, so it should come as no surprise that fans of the pastry suggested the company come out with a Hidden Valley Ranch flavor.</p><p>Twitter user Kyle Heroff posted a photo saying, “People say you can put ranch on anything…”</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/supreme-court-to-hear-bridgegate-case" title="Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Bridgegate' case" data-articleId="415304806" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/11/04/KellyBaroniAP_1478276749324_2235678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/11/04/KellyBaroniAP_1478276749324_2235678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/11/04/KellyBaroniAP_1478276749324_2235678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/11/04/KellyBaroniAP_1478276749324_2235678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/11/04/KellyBaroniAP_1478276749324_2235678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bridget Kelly, left, and Bill Baroni. (AP file)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Bridgegate' case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MIKE CATALINI, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a case involving two former New Jersey officials convicted of felonies for causing gridlock near the George Washington Bridge to punish a mayor for not backing their boss, former Republican Gov. Chris Christie.</p><p>The justices announced they would hear the case in the fall involving Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni that came to be known as Bridgegate. The two were convicted in 2016 on multiple counts of fraud and civil rights violations for changing the traffic pattern to one of the country's busiest bridges without telling local officials.</p><p>Kelly was expected to report to prison on a 13-month sentence soon, and Baroni is currently serving an 18-month term.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fecal-germs-in-pools-are-making-people-sick-cdc-says-heres-how-to-protect-yourself"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/PoopInPools_Banner_Getty_1561748032331_7454469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="People enjoy a hot afternoon at the Astoria Pool in the borough of Queens in New York City. The main pool at Astoria, the biggest public pool in NYC, sees over 3,000 people on a typical summer day. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)" title="PoopInPools_Banner_Getty_1561748032331-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fecal germs in pools are making people sick, CDC says — here's how to protect yourself</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ranch-pop-tarts-kelloggs-wont-release-flavor-even-though-everyones-asking-for-it"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The parody Instagram account @poptartaday creates made-up flavors of Pop-Tarts, like ranch dressing flavor and Monster Energy flavor. (Photo by poptartaday)" title="ranch pop tarts_1561750550272.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ranch Pop-Tarts: Kellogg's won't release flavor even though everyone's asking for it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chick-fil-a-worker-leaps-through-drive-thru-window-to-save-choking-boy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/chick%20fil%20a%20worker%20jumps%20out%20of%20window_1561741052281.jpg_7454034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Chick-fil-A" title="chick fil a worker jumps out of window_1561741052281.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chick-fil-A worker leaps through drive-thru window to save choking boy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-make-arrest-in-mackenzie-lueck-disappearance-contractor-says-suspect-wanted-secret-room"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg_7454025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police announced on Friday that they have taken a person into custody in connection with the disappearance of Mackenzie Lueck, a University of Utah student missing for nearly two weeks. (Photo Credit: Salt Lake City Police Department)" title="SALT LAKE CITY PD_missing mackenzie lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561740454163.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police make arrest in Mackenzie Lueck death, authorities filing murder and kidnapping charges</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ranch-pop-tarts-kelloggs-wont-release-flavor-even-though-everyones-asking-for-it" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/ranch%20pop%20tarts_1561750550272.png_7454541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;parody&#x20;Instagram&#x20;account&#x20;&#x40;poptartaday&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;creates&#x20;made-up&#x20;flavors&#x20;of&#x20;Pop-Tarts&#x2c;&#x20;like&#x20;ranch&#x20;dressing&#x20;flavor&#x20;and&#x20;Monster&#x20;Energy&#x20;flavor&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;poptartaday&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ranch Pop-Tarts: Kellogg's won't release flavor even though everyone's asking for it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/supreme-court-to-hear-bridgegate-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/11/04/KellyBaroniAP_1478276749324_2235678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/11/04/KellyBaroniAP_1478276749324_2235678_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/11/04/KellyBaroniAP_1478276749324_2235678_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/11/04/KellyBaroniAP_1478276749324_2235678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2016/11/04/KellyBaroniAP_1478276749324_2235678_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bridget&#x20;Kelly&#x2c;&#x20;left&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Bill&#x20;Baroni&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Bridgegate' case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-atlantic-city-casinos-expanding-sportsbooks-worth-20m" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/vlcsnap-2017-12-04-17h52m13s203_1512427973407_4592195_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/vlcsnap-2017-12-04-17h52m13s203_1512427973407_4592195_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/vlcsnap-2017-12-04-17h52m13s203_1512427973407_4592195_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/vlcsnap-2017-12-04-17h52m13s203_1512427973407_4592195_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/vlcsnap-2017-12-04-17h52m13s203_1512427973407_4592195_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 Atlantic City casinos expanding sportsbooks worth $20M</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hundreds-gather-at-stonewall-50-years-after-lgbtq-uprising" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/28/StonewallInn_1561748361817_7454477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People&#x20;gather&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;Stonewall&#x20;Inn&#x20;Thursday&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Frank&#x20;Franklin&#x20;II&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds gather at Stonewall 50 years after LGBTQ uprising</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/high-cheese-comes-to-land-of-high-tea-yanks-vs-red-sox-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/03/19/yankees-sox-uk-flag-2_1521505782652_5170299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/03/19/yankees-sox-uk-flag-2_1521505782652_5170299_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/03/19/yankees-sox-uk-flag-2_1521505782652_5170299_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/03/19/yankees-sox-uk-flag-2_1521505782652_5170299_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/03/19/yankees-sox-uk-flag-2_1521505782652_5170299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>High 