- A participant in a long-distance swimming event in the Hudson River went missing Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the FDNY, the NYPD, and other agencies are searching the river near the George Washington Bridge for a 67-year-old man who is participating in the 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim.

A safety spotter saw the go under and not resurface, the Coast Guard told FOX 5 NY.

The 8 Bridges Hudson River Swim is a multi-stage event that began Saturday at the Rip Van Winkle Bridge, which spans the river between communities of Hudson and Catskill.

Friday's 15.7-mile stage was from the Mario Cuomo Bridge to the George Washington Bridge, according to New York Open Water Inc., the group that organizes the event.