<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="404567097" data-article-version="1.0">'Ray of hope' for Hudson River tunnel after tentative infrastructure plan</h1>
</header> By DAVID PORTER, Associated Press
Posted May 02 2019 01:30PM EDT
Updated May 03 2019 10:24PM EDT tunnel after tentative plan" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/house-members-tour-ny-transit-woes" addthis:title="'Ray of hope' for tunnel after tentative plan" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/house-members-tour-ny-transit-woes";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"DAVID\x20PORTER\x2c\x20Associated\x20Press\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404567097" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (AP)</strong> - The combination of a friendly face on a key House committee and a tentative, large-scale infrastructure agreement between President Donald Trump and Congressional Democrats has some advocates of a delayed, $13 billion rail tunnel project expressing cautious optimism that a funding logjam could show signs of loosening.</p><p>Steven Cohen, a board member of the group overseeing the tunnel project, called it "the first ray of hope" Friday on the second day of a tour of the tunnel and other rail infrastructure by members of Congress including Oregon Democrat Peter DeFazio, head of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.</p><p>A new tunnel would increase capacity on the nation's heaviest-traveled rail corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C. and ease congestion for tens of thousands of commuters on local rail lines in New Jersey. The tunnel suffered extensive damage during 2012's Superstorm Sandy and is a source of delays that ripple throughout the northeastern U.S.</p><p>But the project, which was announced more than eight years ago, has been stalled by a seemingly intractable dispute between New York, New Jersey and Trump administration officials on how it is be paid for.</p><p>A potential turning point came earlier this week when Trump and Democratic Congressional leaders agreed on a tentative, $2 trillion plan that would encompass highways, bridges, broadband and other infrastructure in addition to rail over many years.</p><p>Trump is expected to meet with Democratic leaders later this month to discuss details and how the plan could be funded.</p><p>A primary point of contention for the tunnel project is the two states' plan to rely on low-cost federal loans for their respective shares, amounting to 50% of the total project cost. Federal rail officials have said those don't count as actual contributions by the states and have responded by downgraded the project's ratings so it isn't eligible for federal grants, which would make up the other half of the total cost.</p><p>In addition, final federal environmental approval for the tunnel has languished for more than a year after project sponsors finished a preliminary environmental report.</p><p>At a roundtable discussion on Friday, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said, "Every time you think you've done what you're supposed to do, it's, 'Actually, you need you to do a little more.'" When a panelist said it was akin to moving the goalposts on a football field, Murphy quipped, "At this point I'm not even sure where the stadium is."</p><p>The Federal Transit Administration, which oversees funding, has said it has never approved a project that relies solely on a combination of federal loans and grants. It also has said the roughly $6 billion in grants sought would eat up a huge chunk of the total grants available for all projects for several years.</p><p>DeFazio and House appropriations chairwoman Nita Lowey, who attended Friday's event, indicated that the tunnel would be part of any transit budget proposals.</p><p>If the stalemate persists, project supporters have mentioned several workarounds to try and jumpstart the tunnel and an associated $1.7 billion project to replace a 1910 swing bridge over New Jersey's Hackensack River that must be manually put back in place after opening to let boats pass underneath.</p><p>Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer has proposed a bill that would allow the two states to advance money to get construction started and require the federal government to reimburse them. DeFazio said Thursday he could envision bypassing the FRA and giving the tunnel environmental approval so construction could begin.</p><p>Democratic New Jersey Rep. The price? $1,000 or $2,500. (Images courtesy of Woodford Reserve)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Why this mint julep cocktail at the Kentucky Derby costs $1,000</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Arun Kristian Das, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 10:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The spirits maker Woodford Reserve created a special mint julep for the Kentucky Derby, which takes place at Churchill Downs on May 4.</p><p>The price? $1,000 or $2,500.</p><p>That is because you drink it out of either a silver cup ($1,000) or a gold-plated cup ($2,500). And the proceeds will go to the John Asher Memorial Scholarship Fund at Western Kentucky University.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/teacher-gets-to-keep-job-despite-having-sex-with-14-year-old-girl-when-he-was-a-catholic-priest" title="Teacher gets to keep job despite having sex with 14-year-old girl when he was a Catholic priest" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A former priest who had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl and later got her pregnant can keep his job as a middle-school teacher, an arbitrator ruled." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teacher gets to keep job despite having sex with 14-year-old girl when he was a Catholic priest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 08:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New Jersey teacher who had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl and later impregnated her while he was a Catholic priest will get to keep his job at a middle school.</p><p>An arbitrator in the case made the decision in early April, according to court documents .</p><p>Joseph DeShan, 59, worked for the Cinnaminson School District at an elementary and middle school for 22 years, according to the documents. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/kentucky-derby-mint-julep-cocktail" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/WOODFORD_MINT_JULEP_050319_1556935578599_7218304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woodford&#x20;Reserve&#x20;mint&#x20;juleps&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;silver&#x20;cup&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;gold-plated&#x20;cup&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Kentucky&#x20;Derby&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Woodford&#x20;Reserve&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Why this mint julep cocktail at the Kentucky Derby costs $1,000</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/teacher-gets-to-keep-job-despite-having-sex-with-14-year-old-girl-when-he-was-a-catholic-priest" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cinnaminson&#x20;Middle&#x20;School&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;posted&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;school&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;website&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Cinnaminson&#x20;Middle&#x20;School&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher gets to keep job despite having sex with 14-year-old girl when he was a Catholic priest</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/free-victorian-home-being-offered-in-minnesota-comes-with-a-catch" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Minnesota%20house%20resize_1556928462480.jpg_7217553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Minnesota%20house%20resize_1556928462480.jpg_7217553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Minnesota%20house%20resize_1556928462480.jpg_7217553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Minnesota%20house%20resize_1556928462480.jpg_7217553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Minnesota%20house%20resize_1556928462480.jpg_7217553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Victorian-style&#x20;home&#x20;is&#x20;located&#x20;side&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;highway&#x20;leading&#x20;into&#x20;the&#x20;town&#x20;of&#x20;Jordan&#x2c;&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;&#x26;mdash&#x3b;&#x20;and&#x20;needs&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;moved&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Barbara&#x20;Kochlin&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Free Victorian home being offered in Minnesota comes with a catch</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/brass-bell-donated-to-oncology-center" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/03/Cancer_survivor_bell_0_7216263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> 