- Police in New York are looking for 5 men in connection with an attack and robbery on a group of homeless people in Brooklyn.

Police say it happened about 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 23, in front of a closed shop in Borough Park.

A group of homeless people were sleeping when the five Hispanic men walked up and asked for money. They then began punching, kicking and throwing things at the victims.

The men took $5 from one of the victims, a 41-year-old man, before taking off.

EMS responded and took that man and a 51-year-old victim to a hospital for treatment. The other two victims refused medical help at the scene.

A few hours later, one of those two victims, a 42-year-old man, complained of head pain and was transported to Lutheran Medical Center. He is now listed in critical condition with severe head trauma.



Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.