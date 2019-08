- For many New Yorkers, pets are as important as progeny.

Now, there's a growing trend of people cooking for their dogs.

But experts say, that's fine as long as you make sure you're giving your dog all the nutrients they need.

Two growing companies are hoping you'll take a different route: Using them to provide fresh food for Fido.

One company, "The Farmer's Dog" started in a small New York City kitchen and is now backed by 50 million dollars in venture capital.

Another company, called "Just Food For Dogs" recently unveiled an open air kitchen at the Petco in Union Square.

The reason everyone is trying to get a piece of the fresh dog food business is that Americans spent $32 billion on pet food alone.

The large manufacturers of pet food referred us to their trade group which released a statement saying America's pet food manufacturers are committed to providing nutrition for pets at all price points, adding that if consumers have questions about their pet's food, they should ask their veterinarian