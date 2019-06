- Students at Thomas Edison Career and Technical High School in Queens are getting real-life experience in growing fields like auto repair and car customizing. They can graduate with a trade skill that can take them in many directions and fill a growing need.

Unique custom car king Will Castro, who has done luxury vehicles for hip hop artists like Nas and Nicki Minaj as well as ballplayers, is a corporate-community partner with the school's vocational training programs. He spoke to the students and signed free copies of his new book, "Unique Hustle."

Castro has been instrumental in forging business relationships with the school through the Skills USA program, which has enabled them to give students real job training in a classroom, fixing and customizing cars according to industry standards.

Everything the students have access to is state of the art. That means that when they graduate, they'll have the job ready skills for this growing industry.