<!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412461326" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Hero Bronx teen dies from injuries class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412461326.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412461326");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412461326-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412461326-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615_7393154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412461326-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Lucas Silverio (Facebook) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615_7393154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412461326-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio2_061319_1560436340581_7393153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412461326-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FB_LucasSilverio2_061319_1560436340581.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412461326-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615_7393154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt=" Lucas Silverio (Facebook) " title="FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><article> <section id="left"><p data-page="1">Lucas Silverio (Facebook)</p></section> </article></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/hero-bronx-teen-dies-from-injuries" data-title="Hero Bronx teen dies from injuries" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/hero-bronx-teen-dies-from-injuries" addthis:title="Hero Bronx teen dies from injuries" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/hero-bronx-teen-dies-from-injuries";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20NY\x20STAFF\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/hero-bronx-teen-dies-from-injuries">FOX 5 NY STAFF </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:30AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412461326" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - A teen who braved smoke and fire in an attempt to save a little girl from a burning building in the Bronx succumbed to his injuries.</p><p>The<a href="http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/ny-bronx-hero-teen-burned-20190612-ohidwvsbufewnkiqmxjsqgmjpi-story.html" target="_blank"> Daily News</a> reported that Lucas Silverio, 19, died Wednesday at Jacobi Medical Center.</p><p>A day earlier, Yasleen McDonald, 3, who was trapped inside the burning building after separating from her mother, died from her injuries.</p><p>Silverio's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/lucas.silveriomendoza" target="_blank">Facebook </a>page was flooded with messages of condolences, many in Spanish, over the tragic loss of a 'hero.'</p><p>The fire broke out early Sunday.</p><p>Silverio raced to the 14th floor to find the girl after he heard her cries, according to the Daily News.</p><p>Both were overcome by smoke in the hallway as they tried to escape and collapsed, reported the <a href="https://nypost.com/2019/06/12/hero-teen-toddler-he-tried-to-save-die-of-injuries-from-bronx-fire/" target="_blank">NY Post</a>. The pair were rushed to a hospital in critical condition for smoke inhalation and burns over 80% of their bodies.</p><p>“He had a beautiful spirit and a heart of gold,” said Jesse Alvarez, a second cousin of the intrepid Silverio told the Daily News. “He had a heart the size of this planet. I want New Yorkers to take away that a hero died, and that hero’s name was Lucas Silverio.”</p><p>A funeral was scheduled for Yasleen on Thursday at the Rivera Funeral Home in the Bronx from 3 p.m.-9 p.m.</p><p>Silverio would be remembered Friday at the R.G. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ariana Grande donates $250G of Atlanta concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pop star Ariana Grande donated $250,000 of proceeds to Planned Parenthood after her Saturday concert in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the group.</p><p>“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time -- in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen told PEOPLE.</p><p>The donation came as Georgia faced potential boycotts over its decision to enact "heartbeat legislation" which bans abortions after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nfl-legend-herschel-walker-slams-california-bill-aiming-to-give-health-care-benefits-to-some-illegal" title="NFL legend Herschel Walker slams California bill aiming to give health care benefits to some illegal" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NFL legend Herschel Walker slams California bill aiming to give health care benefits to some illegal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former NFL running back Herschel Walker on Monday slammed California over a proposed bill that would give healthcare benefits to some illegal immigrants who live in the state.</p><p>Under an agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrat lawmakers in the state legislature, low-income adults between the ages of 19 and 25 living in the state illegally would be eligible for California’s Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal.</p><p>The deal emerged as part of a broader $213 million budget and would take effect next January.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/uber-lyft-suggest-changes-but-want-drivers-as-contractors" title="Uber, Lyft suggest changes but want drivers as contractors" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/13/6a%20RIDESHARE%20DRIVERS%20EMPLOYEES_00.00.21.29_1560436915820.png_7393161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/13/6a%20RIDESHARE%20DRIVERS%20EMPLOYEES_00.00.21.29_1560436915820.png_7393161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/13/6a%20RIDESHARE%20DRIVERS%20EMPLOYEES_00.00.21.29_1560436915820.png_7393161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/13/6a%20RIDESHARE%20DRIVERS%20EMPLOYEES_00.00.21.29_1560436915820.png_7393161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/13/6a%20RIDESHARE%20DRIVERS%20EMPLOYEES_00.00.21.29_1560436915820.png_7393161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Uber, Lyft suggest changes but want drivers as contractors</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANDREW OXFORD, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:18AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they are willing to change the way they treat drivers in California as long as state lawmakers don't require them to classify drivers as employees, a move that would entitle them to a wide range of benefits.</p><p>The California-based tech firms face state legislation that would strictly limit how businesses can label workers as independent contractors. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) " title="GETTY Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg-407693-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas governor signs controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill into law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bystander-walking-dog-shot-with-rifle-killed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/NYPD_RifleBystanderShot_061319_1560424643321_7391885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The NYPD is on the hunt for the man who opened fire with a rifle on another man, missed, but struck a bystander walking his dog, killing him." title="NYPD_RifleBystanderShot_061319_1560424643321.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bystander walking dog shot with rifle, <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GETTY_herschel%20walker_061319_1560439048368.png_7393217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NFL legend Herschel Walker slams California bill aiming to give health care benefits to some illegal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hero-bronx-teen-dies-from-injuries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615_7393154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615_7393154_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615_7393154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615_7393154_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/FB_LucasSilverio_061319_1560436340615_7393154_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x0a;Lucas&#x20;Silverio&#x20;&#x28;Facebook&#x29;&#x0a;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hero Bronx teen dies from injuries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uber-lyft-suggest-changes-but-want-drivers-as-contractors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/13/6a%20RIDESHARE%20DRIVERS%20EMPLOYEES_00.00.21.29_1560436915820.png_7393161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/13/6a%20RIDESHARE%20DRIVERS%20EMPLOYEES_00.00.21.29_1560436915820.png_7393161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/13/6a%20RIDESHARE%20DRIVERS%20EMPLOYEES_00.00.21.29_1560436915820.png_7393161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/13/6a%20RIDESHARE%20DRIVERS%20EMPLOYEES_00.00.21.29_1560436915820.png_7393161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/13/6a%20RIDESHARE%20DRIVERS%20EMPLOYEES_00.00.21.29_1560436915820.png_7393161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Uber, Lyft suggest changes but want drivers as contractors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/target-now-offering-same-day-delivery-on-thousands-of-items" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Target now offering same-day delivery on thousands of items</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rescue-dog-working-at-hospice-center-dies-of-cancer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/KimBalduf_LolaHospiceDog_061319_1560433465885_7392520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/KimBalduf_LolaHospiceDog_061319_1560433465885_7392520_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/KimBalduf_LolaHospiceDog_061319_1560433465885_7392520_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/KimBalduf_LolaHospiceDog_061319_1560433465885_7392520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/KimBalduf_LolaHospiceDog_061319_1560433465885_7392520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 