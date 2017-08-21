< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Heat, humidity grips East Coast as central US sees reprieve

By PHILIP MARCELO, Associated Press

Posted Jul 21 2019 02:31PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Heat, humidity grips East Coast as central US sees reprieve&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/heat-humidity-grips-east-coast-as-central-us-sees-reprieve" data-title="Heat, humidity grips East Coast as central US sees reprieve" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/heat-humidity-grips-east-coast-as-central-us-sees-reprieve" addthis:title="Heat, humidity grips East Coast as central US sees reprieve"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419438742.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419438742");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419438742-275244327"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419438742-275244327" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/08/21/heat_1503363563424_3950992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" By PHILIP MARCELO, Associated Press

Posted Jul 21 2019 02:31PM EDT "Stay indoors, nothing to see here. Really, we got this."</p> <p>The central part of the country, meanwhile, enjoyed some relief as a cold front moved steadily southward and eastward across the country, bringing down the temperatures. But the cooler weather settling in Monday and Tuesday will also bring severe storms and heavy rain that could cause flash flooding and produce damaging winds, the National Weather Service warned.</p> <p>The Carolinas up to Maine were expected to see the highest temperatures Sunday. Daytime highs were expected in the mid-to-upper 90s, which, coupled with high humidity, could feel as hot as 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius).</p> <p>Boston again opened up city pools free to residents as the temperature cracked 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) for the third consecutive day by noon Sunday. Police in one suburb also posted a tongue-in-cheek request on their Facebook page.</p> <p>"Due to the extreme heat, we are asking anyone thinking of doing criminal activity to hold off until Monday," Braintree police wrote as the high temperatures set in Friday. "Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status, and also very dangerous."</p> <p>In New York City, where all eyes were on the power grid even before the hot weather following a Manhattan blackout last weekend, electricity company Con Ed reported scattered outages Sunday, the vast majority in the borough of Queens.</p> <p>The city also directed office buildings to set thermostats no lower than 78 degrees (26 degrees Celsius) through Sunday to reduce strain on its electrical grid.</p> <p>In Philadelphia, several hundred people were evacuated from a retirement community Saturday because of a partial power outage that officials say may have been heat-related.</p> <p>Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, nine firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and six transported to a hospital for treatment while fighting a house fire in sweltering conditions. The Strinestown Fire Company said all of the firefighters were released by the time Saturday's Conewago Township blaze was extinguished.</p> <p>In New Hampshire, rescue crews helped rescue a 29-year-old hiker late Saturday after he was overcome by the heat in the White Mountain National Forest.</p> <p>In New Jersey, the Oceanic Bridge over the Navesink River was closed Saturday evening after it got stuck open. Monmouth County officials say heat caused expansion of the metal encasing the drawbridge, which is a popular route for residents and beachgoers.</p> <p>The heat prompted Delaware officials to close Fort Delaware State Park for the weekend. Temperatures were too much for costumed interpreters who wear Civil War-era clothes made from wool. Officials cited safety concerns for staff, volunteers and guests. The park's Pea Patch Island, which served as a Union prison camp during the war, has limited air conditioning, and transportation from the island can present difficulties for a person who has a heat-related emergency, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said.</p> <p>The National Weather Service reported high temperatures for July 20 were recorded Saturday at its weather stations in Atlantic City, New Jersey, New York City, Westfield, Massachusetts, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Wallops Island, Virginia.</p> <p>The heat wave is starting to break in the northern reaches of New England.</p> <p>A Canadian cold front brought a series of thunderstorms Saturday evening that dropped temperatures across northern Vermont and upstate New York.</p> <p>But a heat advisory remains in effect Sunday for southern sections of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where heat indexes could still top 100 degrees.</p> <p>And in many parts of the country, it's not expected to get much better when the sun goes down. Temperatures are expected to remain at or above the high 70s overnight (26 degrees Celsius).</p> <p>Experts have warned residents in affected areas to limit their time outdoors. The risks are greatest for young children, the elderly and the sick.</p> <p>Inland, strong wind and rain were expected to persist Sunday in the Midwest, and a cold front stretching between the Central Plains and the Great Lakes region is forecast to move south. on Saturday.&nbsp;(Facebook)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Daughter decapitated mother in Australia home in front of 4-year-old grandson, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 02:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 02:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman in Australia has been arrested on murder charges after she allegedly decapitated her mother Saturday following an argument in front of a 4-year-old grandson, according to police.</p><p>The New South Wales Police Force said in a news release the incident happened in Sydney just before midnight, when authorities were called to a home after reports of an argument between a 25-year-old woman and her 57-year-old mother.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/justin-bieber-calls-out-trump-for-helping-a-ap-rocky-but-not-letting-kids-out-of-cages-" title="Justin Bieber calls out Trump for helping A$AP Rocky but not letting 'kids out of cages'" data-articleId="419438144" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Justin Bieber calls out Trump for helping A$AP Rocky but not letting 'kids out of cages'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 02:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 02:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Justin Bieber called out President Donald Trump for helping to free rapper A$AP Rocky from prison in Sweden but seeming to care much less for children being detained at the border.</p><p>After Trump announced that he'd speak with the Swedish Prime Minister about the country's treatment of the Grammy-nominated rapper, Bieber, 25, retweeted the POTUS.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nypd-searching-for-suspects-in-string-of-queens-robberies" title="NYPD searching for suspects in string of Queens robberies" data-articleId="419433771" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/Queens_burglary_suspects_0_7537945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/Queens_burglary_suspects_0_7537945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/Queens_burglary_suspects_0_7537945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/Queens_burglary_suspects_0_7537945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/Queens_burglary_suspects_0_7537945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying the men seen in this video in connection to a string of burglaries in Queens." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NYPD searching for suspects in string of Queens robberies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 01:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 02:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a pair of men connected to a string of six burglaries in Queens.</p><p>Authorities say that in each incident, the suspects entered homes through a rear window that was either left or forced open, before stealing items from id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/daughter-decapitated-mother-in-australia-home-in-front-of-4-year-old-grandson-police-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/Rita-Camilleri-FB_1563733043451_7537839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rita&#x20;Camilleri&#x20;was&#x20;allegedly&#x20;killed&#x20;and&#x20;decapitated&#x20;by&#x20;her&#x20;daughter&#x20;following&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;violent&#x20;argument&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;on&#x20;Saturday&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Daughter decapitated mother in Australia home in front of 4-year-old grandson, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/justin-bieber-calls-out-trump-for-helping-a-ap-rocky-but-not-letting-kids-out-of-cages-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/trump%20rally_1563452109114.png_7531647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Justin Bieber calls out Trump for helping A$AP Rocky but not letting 'kids out of cages'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nypd-searching-for-suspects-in-string-of-queens-robberies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/QueensRobberies_1563729916242_7538017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/QueensRobberies_1563729916242_7538017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/QueensRobberies_1563729916242_7538017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/QueensRobberies_1563729916242_7538017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/21/QueensRobberies_1563729916242_7538017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NYPD searching for suspects in string of Queens robberies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/couple-surprised-on-wedding-day-by-man-who-received-their-11-year-old-son-s-heart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Couple_s_DIY_wedding_cake_only_cost__50_0_7427536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Couple_s_DIY_wedding_cake_only_cost__50_0_7427536_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Couple_s_DIY_wedding_cake_only_cost__50_0_7427536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Couple_s_DIY_wedding_cake_only_cost__50_0_7427536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Couple_s_DIY_wedding_cake_only_cost__50_0_7427536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple surprised on wedding day by man who received their 11-year-old son's heart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-ice-cream-day-why-we-celebrate-and-where-to-get-the-day-s-best-deals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/ice%20cream%20generic_1563728249226.jpg_7538005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/ice%20cream%20generic_1563728249226.jpg_7538005_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/ice%20cream%20generic_1563728249226.jpg_7538005_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/21/ice%20cream%20generic_1563728249226.jpg_7538005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 