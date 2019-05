Three people were injured, one of them critically, when one of the rides at Castle Park malfunctioned Saturday afternoon.

The log that carries riders on the Log Ride flipped over during the ride, throwing the riders into the water. Medical crews at the park were able to remove the three people from the water.

Officials say one of the water pumps used to slow down the log malfunctioned. This resulted in possibly causing a higher than usual traveling speed, since the splash the pump creates wasn't filled up completely.