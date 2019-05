- The NYPD is investigating a possible hate crime against two teens in Brooklyn and another man by a group of men yelling threatening statements.

In the first incident, the 16-year-old boys said four men in a car yelled 'Allahu Akbar' and 'Do you know Hitler? We love Hitler!' as they walked home from temple near 12th Ave. and 52st Street at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The teens, who were terrified, ran after the first taunt in Boro Park but the vehicle with TLC plates caught up with them. That's when they were subjected to the comment about Hitler, reported Yeshiva World News.

On Sunday, a man told police that he was also subjected to the same taunts in the same area.

“It’s happened. Again. Jews harassed for the horrible crime of being Jewish on the streets of New York City,” former NYS Assemblyman Dov Hikind said in a press release.