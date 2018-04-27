Handcuffed prisoner escapes in the Bronx

Police say that Kevin Taylor escapeed from custody in the Bronx.

- The NYPD was hunting for a prisoner who escaped custody at a Bronx hospital. It happened around 6:40 a.m. on Friday at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Police say that Kevin Taylor, 27, was handcuffed at the time, was able to slip away and escape the hospital. Police were searching the streets in the area.

Taylor is 5'11" and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a green sweater.

He was originally arrested for Criminal Possession of a firearm. If you see him you are asked to call 911.