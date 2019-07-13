< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story417953252" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417953252" data-article-version="1.0">Halep wins Wimbledon, stops Williams' bid for 24th Slam</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/halep-wins-wimbledon-stops-williams-bid-for-24th-slam?__twitter_impression=true">HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 11:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417953252.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417953252");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417953252-417953222"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Romania&#39;s Simona Halep holds the trophy after defeating United States&#39; Serena Williams during the women&#39;s singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Romania's Simona Halep holds the trophy after defeating United States' Serena Williams during the women's singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417953252-417953222" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Romania&#39;s Simona Halep holds the trophy after defeating United States&#39; Serena Williams during the women&#39;s singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Romania's Simona Halep holds the trophy after defeating United States' Serena Williams during the women's singles final match on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/halep-wins-wimbledon-stops-williams-bid-for-24th-slam?__twitter_impression=true">HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 11:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417953252" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Clutching her trophy 20 minutes after becoming Wimbledon's champion, Simona Halep checked out the board inside Centre Court that lists tournament winners. Below all of the mentions of Serena Williams, her opponent in Saturday's final, there already was inscribed: "Miss S. Halep."</p> <p>Halep was not concerned with preventing Williams from winning a 24th Grand Slam title. All Halep cared about was winning her first at the All England Club. And she played pretty much perfectly.</p> <p>On top of her game right from start to finish, Halep overwhelmed Williams 6-2, 6-2 in stunning fashion for her second major championship. The whole thing took less than an hour as Williams lost her third Slam final in a row as she tries to equal Margaret Court's record for most major trophies in tennis history.</p> <p>"She literally played out of her mind. Congratulations, Simona. It was a little bit 'a deer in the headlights' for me," Williams said. "So, I mean, whenever a player plays that amazing, you just kind of have to take your hat off and give them a nod of the head."</p> <p>How good was the No. 7-seeded Halep?</p> <p>She made a mere three unforced errors, a remarkably low total and 23 fewer than Williams.</p> <p>Not bad for someone who has been frank about how jittery she has gotten in past big matches and began the day having lost nine of 10 matchups against Williams. But after losing each of her first three major finals, Halep now has won two straight, including at last year's French Open.</p> <p>"Well, I had nerves. My stomach was not very well before the match," said Halep, a 27-year-old Romanian, "but I knew there is no time for emotions. I just came on court and I gave my best."</p> <p>Couldn't have been any better, really.</p> <p>Williams also lost in straight sets against Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final a year ago, and against Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open last September.</p> <p>The 37-year-old American hasn't won a tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, when she set the professional-era record of 23 Grand Slam championships (Court won 13 of her titles against amateur competition). Williams was pregnant when she won in Australia and then took more than a year off the tour; her daughter, Olympia, was born in September 2017.</p> <p>Since returning to tennis, Williams has dealt with injuries but still managed to remain among the game's elite. In part because of a bad left knee, she only had played 12 matches all season until Wimbledon.</p> <p>"Just got to keep fighting," Williams said, "and just keep trying."</p> <p>Didn't take long on Saturday for Halep to demonstrate this was not going to be easy for Williams.</p> <p>Not by any means.</p> <p>Showing off the talents and traits that once lifted her to No. 1 in the rankings, Halep never really gave Williams a chance to get into the match.</p> <p>Halep tracked down everything, as is her wont. She didn't merely play defense, though, managing to go from retrieving an apparent point-ending stroke by Williams to lashing a winner of her own in a blink.</p> <p>Her returns were exceptional, repeatedly getting back serves that left Williams' racket at 115 mph or more.</p> <p>On this cloudy, cool afternoon, with the temperature in the low 70s (low 20s Celsius), Halep began with a pair of service breaks and even delivered the match's first ace, at 106 mph, which put her out front 4-0 after 11 astonishing minutes.</p> <p>Halep won 14 of the first 18 points, with many in the crowd roaring for each of the rare ones that went Williams' way. Halep produced eight winners before a single unforced error, avoiding a miscue until the seventh game.</p> <p>Williams, in stark contrast, came out looking a bit tight, short-arming shots and accumulating nine unforced errors before conjuring up a single winner. She spoke after her semifinal victory about trying to remain calm on court, and that she did, even in the face of a player who was at her very best.</p> <p>Williams would place a hand on her hip. Or put a palm up and look at her guest box, as if thinking, "What can I do?" Williams' greatest show of emotion came after she stretched for a forehand volley winner on the second set's second point. She leaned forward and yelled, "Come on!"</p> <p>But the comeback never came. Halep broke to lead 3-2 in that set when Williams pushed a backhand long, and there wasn't much left from there.</p> <p>Halep only had been as far as the semifinals once at Wimbledon until now. But she was determined to change that and said she told the locker-room attendants at the beginning of the tournament she wanted to grab a title to earn lifetime membership in the All England Club.</p> <p>"So here I am," she said Saturday, the fortnight done, her trophy won. "It was one of my motivations before this tournament. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Six-foot, 139 lb. sturgeon caught in upstate NY lake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 02:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 02:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Since 1995, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been stocking lake sturgeon in Oneida Lake, New York's largest lake located northeast of Syracuse, in order to reverse losses caused by overfishing and damming of rivers. </p><p>On Saturday, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos has announced that fisheries researchers caught a 72.5-inch, 139-pound lake sturgeon, believed to be one of the 320 juvenile sturgeon that were stocked in the lake in 1999.</p><p>"This catch is great news for New York's lake sturgeon recovery program," Commissioner Seggos said. "The 139-pound sturgeon is the largest recorded from Oneida Lake since stocking began and it's an encouraging sign that efforts to recover this ancient fish, listed as a threatened species in New York since 1983, are working."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/barry-strengthens-into-a-hurricane-as-it-nears-the-louisiana-coast" title="Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm" data-articleId="417950155" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 02:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Carrying "off the chart" amounts of moisture, Barry crawled ashore Saturday in Louisiana and quickly weakened to a tropical storm that promised to dump heavy rains that could last for days and pose a test of the flood-prevention systems built after Hurricane Katrina 14 years ago.</p><p>The storm made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, about 160 miles west of New Orleans, and its winds fell to 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.</p><p>The Coast Guard rescued more than a dozen people from the remote Isle de Jean Charles, south of New Orleans, where water rose so high that some residents clung to rooftops. But in the city, locals and tourists wandered through mostly empty streets under light rain or stayed indoors.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-46-apparently-drowns-in-li-swimming-pool" title="Woman, 46, apparently drowns in Long Island swimming pool" data-articleId="417958522" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: iStock" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman, 46, apparently drowns in Long Island swimming pool</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 01:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ISLAND PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a woman apparently drowned in a swimming pool on Long Island.</p><p>Nassau County police responded to a call for help in Island Park just after 8:30 p.m. Friday.</p><p>Police say a 46-year-old woman was found on a pool float with her head in the water. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-women-wounded-by-stray-bullets-in-nyc-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/Police_searching_for_suspect_in_Queens_s_0_7520611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_searching_for_suspect_in_Queens_s_0_20190713184940"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 women wounded by stray bullets in separate NYC shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cuomo-tells-mta-to-address-homelessness-in-subways"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/Homeless_in_subways_0_7519489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Homeless_in_subways_0_20190713022439"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cuomo tells MTA to address homelessness in subways</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/coast-guard-narco-submarine-interception"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/12/Video__Narco_sub_interception_0_7519677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Video__Narco_sub_interception_0_20190713021347"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Narco-submarine interception video showcases the Coast Guard's role in the global drug war</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lucky-baby-born-on-july-11-at-711-pm-weighing-7-pounds-11-ounces"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Parents Rachel Landford and Johntez Brown are seen in a photo holding their newborn daughter J'Aime Brown, pictured on the right. (Photo credit: SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis)" title="Family and baby_1562980060697.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lucky baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. — weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/barry-strengthens-into-a-hurricane-as-it-nears-the-louisiana-coast" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-46-apparently-drowns-in-li-swimming-pool" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/07/12/Police-badge-jpg_1468366561276_1613735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;iStock" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman, 46, apparently drowns in Long Island swimming pool</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/halep-wins-wimbledon-stops-williams-bid-for-24th-slam" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/SimonaHale_1563033336942_7520478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Romania&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Simona&#x20;Halep&#x20;holds&#x20;the&#x20;trophy&#x20;after&#x20;defeating&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;Serena&#x20;Williams&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;singles&#x20;final&#x20;match&#x20;on&#x20;day&#x20;twelve&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Wimbledon&#x20;Tennis&#x20;Championships&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;Saturday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Kirsty&#x20;Wigglesworth&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Halep wins Wimbledon, stops Williams' bid for 24th Slam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dem-infighting-on-race-spills-into-2020-race" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="House&#x20;Minority&#x20;Leader&#x20;Nancy&#x20;Pelosi&#x20;&#x28;D-CA&#x29;&#x20;answers&#x20;questions&#x20;during&#x20;her&#x20;weekly&#x20;press&#x20;conference&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;September&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Win&#x20;McNamee&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dem infighting on race spills into 2020 presidential contest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gop-decries-cuomo-campaign-finance-pick" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/NYGOV_STATE_CAPITOL_ALBANY_062119_1561151426686_7430979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;State&#x20;Capitol&#x20;in&#x20;Albany&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;Y&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Governor&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Press&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Capitol Watch: GOP decries Cuomo href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a 