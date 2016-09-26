< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By RAPHAEL SATTER
Posted Jun 25 2019 08:24AM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 08:30AM EDT class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/hackers-targeting-charging-stations-to-steal-data"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/S%20AIRPORT%20CHARGING%20STATION%20WARNING%2010P%20_00.00.00.19_1559039412170.png_7317981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Hackers targeting charging stations to steal data</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/whatsapp-bug-phones-spyware"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/14/WHATSAPP_IPHONE_SCREENSHOTS_051419_1557865616870_7258817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Spies hijacked phones via WhatsApp bug</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>LONDON (AP) - An ambitious group of state-backed hackers has been burrowing into telecommunications companies in order to spy on high-profile targets across the world, a U.S. cybersecurity firm said in a report published Tuesday.</p><p>Boston-based Cybereason said the tactic gave hackers sweeping access to VIPs' call records, location data and device information - effectively turning the targets' cellular providers against them.</p><p>Cybereason Chief Executive Lior Div said that because customers weren't directly targeted, they might never discover their every movement was being monitored by a hostile power.</p><p>The hackers had turned the affected telecoms into "a global surveillance system," Div said in a telephone interview ahead of the report's launch.</p><p>"Those individuals don't know they were hacked - because they weren't."</p><p>Div, who is presenting his findings at the Cyber Week conference in Tel Aviv, provided scant details about who was targeted in the hack, saying that Cybereason had been called in to help an unidentified cellular provider last year and discovered that the hackers had broken into the firm's billing server, where call records are logged.</p><p>The hackers were using their access to extract the call data of "around 20" customers, Div said.</p><p>Who those people were he declined to say, describing them as mainly coming from the world of politics and the military. He said the information was so sensitive he would not provide even the vaguest idea of where they or the telecom were located.</p><p>"I'm not even going to share the continent," he said.</p><p>Cybereason said the compromise of its customer eventually led it to about 10 other firms that had been hit in a similar way, with hackers stealing data in 100 gigabyte chunks. Div said that, in some cases, the hackers appeared to be tracking non-phone devices, such as cars or smartwatches.</p><p>The GSMA, which represents mobile operators worldwide, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.</p><p>Who might be behind such hacking campaigns is often a fraught question in a world full of digital false flags. Cybereason said that all the signs pointed to APT10 - the nickname often applied to a notorious China-linked cyberespionage group.</p><p>But Div said the clues they found were so obvious he and his team sometimes wondered whether they might have been left on purpose.</p><p>"I thought: 'Hey, just a second, maybe it's somebody who wants to blame APT10,'" he said.</p><p>Chinese authorities have routinely denied responsibility for hacking operations. The Chinese Embassy in London did not immediately return a message seeking comment.</p><p>Div said that it was unclear whether the ultimate targets of the espionage operation were warned, saying Cybereason had left it to the telecom firms to notify their customers. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Acting head of border agency steps down</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection says he's stepping down amid outrage over his agency's treatment of detained migrant children.</p><p>John Sanders said in a message to CBP employees Tuesday that he would resign on July 5.</p><p>CBP is the agency that apprehends and first detains migrant parents and children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Lawyers who visited CBP facilities last week described squalid conditions: inadequate food, lack of medical care, and children trying to care for toddlers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mexico-arrests-couple-with-1-million" title="Mexico arrests couple with $1 million at northern border" data-articleId="414642322" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/03/03/mexico-crime_1488576332418_2843563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/03/03/mexico-crime_1488576332418_2843563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/03/03/mexico-crime_1488576332418_2843563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/03/03/mexico-crime_1488576332418_2843563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/03/03/mexico-crime_1488576332418_2843563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mexico arrests couple with $1 million at northern border</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican authorities say they have arrested a couple trying to enter into the country with more than $1 million hidden in their car.</p><p>A defense ministry statement said Monday night that the couple was arrested a day prior in the border city of Nuevo Laredo across from Texas.</p><p>The nationality of the suspects was not immediately known, but the car had arrived from Houston and had license plates from the state of Mexico. A child was also traveling with the pair.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-accused-of-child-abuse-boiling-puppies" title="Woman accused of child abuse, boiling puppies" data-articleId="414638889" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman accused of child abuse, boiling puppies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 01:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico woman is facing charges she beat and tortured her children and forced them to watch her kill their pets.</p><p>Martha and her husband Timothy Crouch of Aztec, New Mexico, were arrested Monday. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico woman is facing charges she beat and tortured her children and forced them to watch her kill their pets.

Martha and her husband Timothy Crouch of Aztec, New Mexico, were arrested Monday. Court records show they have not been assign public defenders yet.

Documents also say they had prior complaints in Missouri, Alaska, Kansas and Montana. 