e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420955294" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" New York's waiting period to buy some guns is now 30 days By David Klepper, AP
Posted Jul 29 2019 05:04PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 31 2019 10:18PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 10:19PM EDT delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/12/03/Gun_sales_4_581544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/12/03/Gun_sales_4_581544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/12/03/Gun_sales_4_581544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/12/03/Gun_sales_4_581544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/12/03/Gun_sales_4_581544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420955294" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)</strong> - New York is extending the waiting period for certain gun purchases from three days to 30 days to give authorities more time to run background checks.</p> <p>The change signed into law Monday by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo will apply when a federal instant background check returns inconclusive results for a potential gun buyer.</p> <p>Instant background checks are used to instantly approve or deny gun purchases. Under the old rules, when the system turns up details requiring further scrutiny, dealers were directed to delay the sale for three days. After that, the sale could proceed, even if the background check wasn't complete.</p> <p>The state's new 30-day wait will give federal authorities more time for deeper checks. Gun control advocates also say longer waiting periods offer a "cooling off" period that can discourage rash acts of violence.</p> <p>According to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, more than 4,800 people purchased firearms in 2017 after the three-day waiting period but before the background check was completed.</p> <p>"Stronger background checks will help keep guns away from dangerous people," said Sen. Michael Gianaris, D-Queens and the Senate sponsor of the bill.</p> <p>The Assembly sponsor, Scarsdale Democrat Amy Paulin, noted that only about 9% to 11% of all background checks result in a delay.</p> <p>"Most background checks come back quickly and cleanly," she said. "This will not hinder a law-abiding citizen's ability to purchase."</p> <p>Tom King, president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, said the new law isn't necessary. The three-day waiting period worked well, he said, and lawmakers extended for reasons that were largely political.</p> <p>"This is just feel-good legislation," he said. "This is something that the governor and the politicians are saying will make you safer. That's hogwash."</p> <p>The change, which applies to all gun dealers in the state, will take effect in September.</p> <p>Cuomo also signed legislation Monday that bans bump stocks, devices that increase the firing pace of semi-automatic weapons. Bump stocks are already banned at the federal level.</p> <p>In February, Cuomo signed into law a measure allowing teachers and school administrators to alert a judge about students they worry could be a danger to themselves or others. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect responsible for deadly shooting at Walmart in El Paso identified</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexi Chidbachian, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The suspect who opened fire killing over a dozen people inside a Walmart in El Paso has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. </p><p>A police official says he believes most of the El Paso attack victims were shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.</p><p>Sgt. Robert Gomez said investigators believe he is the only gunman involved and that he was taken into custody. A motive for the attack was not released, but police say the gunman used some type of rifle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/state-police-warns-long-island-residents-of-phone-scam" title="State police warns Long Island residents of phone scam" data-articleId="422025248" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State police warns Long Island residents of phone scam</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York State Police has issued a warning that an individual is contacting the public on Long Island, identifying themselves as the New York State Police and requesting personal information. </p><p>The person calls from a number that appears on caller ID as that of a State Police station although the calls are not originating from the station. </p><p>Police have confirmed that the calls are a scam and that the state police would not ask for such information over the phone. As with any suspicious phone call, authorities recommend that you never share any personal information over the phone unless you are 100 percent sure of the origin of the call, and that verifying conditions exist such as security questions and passwords that only you and the vendor would know.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nj-man-woman-found-dead-in-suspected-homicide" title="Homicide probe opened after man, woman found dead" data-articleId="422002926" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities investigate a suspected homicide on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 in Maplewood Township, N.J. Authorities are investigating a suspected double homicide in the suburban neighborhood in northern New Jersey. (AP Photo/Brooke Lefferts)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Homicide probe opened after man, woman found dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 02:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a double homicide in a suburban neighborhood in northern New Jersey.</p><p>Prosecutors in Essex County say police officers were called to a Maplewood address shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman being assaulted. They found an injured woman lying in the street who was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, prosecutors said.</p><p>As officers were canvassing the area, an unresponsive man was found in a home nearby, He was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/state-police-warns-long-island-residents-of-phone-scam" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/01/ny-state-police_1564688487733_7566290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>State police warns Long Island residents of phone scam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/nj-man-woman-found-dead-in-suspected-homicide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/MapleWoodHomicide_1564858543415_7570948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities&#x20;investigate&#x20;a&#x20;suspected&#x20;homicide&#x20;on&#x20;Saturday&#x2c;&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Maplewood&#x20;Township&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x20;Authorities&#x20;are&#x20;investigating&#x20;a&#x20;suspected&#x20;double&#x20;homicide&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;suburban&#x20;neighborhood&#x20;in&#x20;northern&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Brooke&#x20;Lefferts&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Homicide probe opened after man, woman found dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2019-xtreme-eating-list-recognizes-unhealthiest-dishes-at-chain-restaurants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CSPI&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Topgolf" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2019 Xtreme Eating list recognizes unhealthiest dishes at chain restaurants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bald-eagle-fights-fox-in-incredible-midair-tussle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/Audubon-Kevin-Ebi-Bald-Eagle_1564866043381_7570850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/Audubon-Kevin-Ebi-Bald-Eagle_1564866043381_7570850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/Audubon-Kevin-Ebi-Bald-Eagle_1564866043381_7570850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/Audubon-Kevin-Ebi-Bald-Eagle_1564866043381_7570850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/03/Audubon-Kevin-Ebi-Bald-Eagle_1564866043381_7570850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bald eagle fights fox in incredible midair tussle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/el-paso-texas-walmart-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPasoMallShooting_1564856640998_7570932_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPasoMallShooting_1564856640998_7570932_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPasoMallShooting_1564856640998_7570932_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPasoMallShooting_1564856640998_7570932_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/03/ElPasoMallShooting_1564856640998_7570932_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>At least 15 dead in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart, 21-year-old suspect in custody</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 