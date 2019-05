- Five men who beat and slashed a man after he answered their knock on his door are wanted by the NYPD.

The men approached the man's apartment in the area of Washington Ave. and East 183rd St just after 1 a.m. on May 17.

Once he opened the door, the assailants began beating and cutting him in the torso, said police.

The group made off with his cell phone after he dropped it on the floor.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

One of the men is Hispanic, 20-25 years old, 5'9" tall and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

Police described four of the men as black and 20-25 years old.

Suspect number two was last seen wearing a green Adidas jack and dark pants.

Suspect number three was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Suspect number four has a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Suspect number five was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

You can remain anonymous.