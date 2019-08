- There are cards for anniversaries and apologies, get well and for getting old. And while it's gotten easier to send wishes over the World Wide Web, according to the National Retail Federation, people are still opting for good old-fashioned greeting cards.

John Bonner has owned Card Fanatics for nearly three decades. His store like many on Long Island, sells cards depending on the brand for half off. Over the years he's noticed:

“Eighty-five percent of my great customers are women, and they buy a lot of cards, they don't worry about prices,” he said. “People still like that personal touch to open something up. It's a lot better. That's what people tell me.”

But are people spending more time and more money buying them?

“It can be $5 or more. I don't fuss with the price,” said one customer.

“I feel like no one gets me a card and when I give a card I feel like kids shake them,” said another.They don't read them anymore.”

Greeting card experts say millennials are helping keep the industry afloat. Nowadays they're buying fancier, specialty cards and cards for personal life events like getting into medical or law school and even for bachelorette parties.