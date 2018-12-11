< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. As global economic picture dims, solutions seem out of reach A patron at the Mall at Short Hills in N.J., passes the Boll & Branch furniture store. At the upscale mall such digital natives as Untuckit, Casper, and Indochino are becoming destinations for shoppers. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) A patron at the Mall at Short Hills in N.J., passes the Boll & Branch furniture store. At the upscale mall such digital natives as Untuckit, Casper, and Indochino are becoming destinations for shoppers. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) A patron at the Mall at Short Hills in N.J., passes the Boll & Branch furniture store. At the upscale mall such digital natives as Untuckit, Casper, and Indochino are becoming destinations for shoppers. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) A patron at the Mall at Short Hills in N.J., passes the Boll & Branch furniture store. At the upscale mall such digital natives as Untuckit, Casper, and Indochino are becoming destinations for shoppers. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) A patron at the Mall at Short Hills in N.J., passes the Boll & Branch furniture store. At the upscale mall such digital natives as Untuckit, Casper, and Indochino are becoming destinations for shoppers. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) By PAUL WISEMAN, DAVID McHUGH and JOSH BOAK, AP Business Writers
Posted Aug 22 2019 08:34PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - As global leaders gather on two continents to take account of a darkening economic outlook, this is the picture they face: Central banks can't just slash interest rates. Rates are already ultra-low. And even if they did, the central banks would risk robbing themselves of the ammunition they would need later to fight a recession. What's more, high government debts make it politically problematic to cut taxes or pour money into new bridges, roads and other public works projects.</p> <p>"Our tools for fighting recession are no doubt more limited (than) in the past," said Karen Dynan, an economist at Harvard University's Kennedy School.</p> <p>The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have downgraded the outlook for worldwide growth. On Thursday, Moody's Investors Service said it expects the global economy to expand 2.7% this year and next - down from 3.2% the previous two years. And it issued a dark warning: Get used to it.</p> <p>"The new normal will likely continue for the next three to four years," the credit rating agency said.</p> <p>Concerns are rising just as central bankers meet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies gather this weekend in the resort town of Biarritz in southwestern France. A spotlight will shine, in particular, on whatever message Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sends in a speech Friday in Jackson Hole.</p> <p>The dour global outlook partly reflects President Donald Trump's combative trade conflicts with China and other countries. A realization has taken hold that Trump likely will keep deploying tariffs - and in some cases escalating them - to try to beat concessions out of U.S. trading partners.</p> <p>"The trade uncertainty is here to stay," said Madhavi Bokil, senior credit officer at Moody's.</p> <p>Squeezed by tightening protectionism, global trade is likely to grow just 2.5% this year, its slowest pace in three years, the IMF says. Manufacturers, whose fortunes are closely tied to trade, are struggling. J.P. Morgan's global manufacturing index dropped in July for a third straight month, hitting the lowest level since 2012.</p> <p>The global funk also reflects the pull of gravity: The economies of Europe and Japan, fueled by central banks' easy-money policies, overexerted themselves a couple of years ago and are now returning to their more typical state: Sluggishness.</p> <p>The IMF expects China's economy, the world's second biggest, to grow 6.2% this year - the weakest since 1990 - and just 6% next year. Trump's trade war is certainly a factor. The president has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports and is set to tax nearly $300 billion more before year's end. China's slowdown is also being orchestrated in part by the officials in Beijing, who are trying to contain lending to control the country's runaway debts.</p> <p>And an economic chill in China sends shivers into the many countries - from copper-producing Chile to iron ore-making Australia - that feed Chinese factories with raw materials.</p> <p>Then there's Europe. In the 19 countries that use the euro currency, growth slowed to an anemic 0.2% in the second quarter from the quarter before. The eurozone, which maintains close trade ties with the U.S. and China, has been sideswiped by the collision between Trump and President Xi Jinping. What's more, Trump has threatened to impose significant tariffs on European auto imports.</p> <p>Even more than the tariffs themselves, uncertainty over whether the trade disputes will be resolved is chilling investment and purchasing. Despite cheap borrowing costs from central bank stimulus, investment in new plants is lagging - an ominous sign that bosses don't foresee future prosperity.</p> <p>In Europe's usual economic powerhouse, Germany, the economy shrank 0.1% in the second quarter from the quarter before. If output should fall for a second straight quarter, , Germany would find itself on the verge of a recession.</p> <p>Some of Germany's troubles originate closer to home. Its major automakers have been compelled to sink billions into technology to meet stricter emissions tests, and some have endured delays in doing so. BMW lost money on its car business for the first time in a decade in the first quarter. Daimler posted its first net loss since 2009 in the second quarter.</p> <p>Brexit is another risk for Europe. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK will leave the 28-country European Union and its free-trade zone on Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal. Not knowing what will happen is a nagging source of uncertainty.</p> <p>Facing such risks, the European Central Bank has signaled that it could launch new monetary stimulus as early as next month. As recently as December, the ECB had been confident enough in the European economy to halt a nearly four-year, $2.6 trillion euro ($2.9 trillion) bond purchase program. That optimism has vanished.</p> <p>The U.S. economy, now enjoying a record-breaking 10-year expansion, still shows resilience. American consumers, whose spending accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity, have driven the growth.</p> <p>Retail sales have risen sharply so far this year, with people shopping online and spending more at restaurants. Their savings rates are also the highest since 2012, which suggests that consumers aren't necessarily stretching themselves too thin, according to the Commerce Department.</p> <p>But Trump's tariffs loom over the U.S. economy. The import taxes he plans to impose on China on Sept. 1 and again on Dec. 15 are likely to hit ordinary Americans more than the earlier rounds of tariffs.</p> <p>Already, companies are delaying investments because they don't know where to put new factories, seek suppliers or find customers until they have a better idea where the trade disputes are going. "Uncertainty is high," said Eric Lascelles, chief economist at RBC Global Asset Management. "Businesses everywhere are sitting on their hands."</p> <p>"All forecasts for the U.S. economy in the second half of this year and beyond are contingent on the trade war," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, concluded in a note Thursday.</p> <p>For all the global gloom, RBC's Lascelles said policymakers aren't without options. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/trump-awards-medal-of-freedom-to-nba-star-bob-cousy" title="Trump awards Medal of Freedom to NBA star Bob Cousy" data-articleId="425182013" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/BobCousy_1566523266893_7610928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/BobCousy_1566523266893_7610928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/BobCousy_1566523266893_7610928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/BobCousy_1566523266893_7610928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/BobCousy_1566523266893_7610928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former NBA basketball player and coach Bob Cousy, of the Boston Celtics, during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday,&nbsp;Aug. 22, 2019.&nbsp;(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump awards Medal of Freedom to NBA star Bob Cousy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KALI ROBINSON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 09:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 09:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump presented 91-year-old basketball legend Bob Cousy with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday, praising the Boston Celtics star as "one of the all-time greats in the history of sports."</p><p>Cousy played for the Celtics from 1950 to 1963, winning six league championships and the 1957 MVP title. The Bob Cousy Award, given to the country's best point guard in men's college basketball, is named for him. He is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and played a pivotal role in founding the NBA Player's Association.</p><p>After hanging up his No. 14 jersey, the 13-time NBA All-Star went on to coach basketball at Boston College.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/weinstein-to-be-rearraigned-as-da-seeks-actress-s-testimony" title="Weinstein to be rearraigned as DA seeks actress's testimony" data-articleId="425174153" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weinstein to be rearraigned as DA seeks actress's testimony</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 08:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Prosecutors are bringing a new indictment against Harvey Weinstein in an attempt to bolster their case with testimony from an actress who says he raped her in 1993 .</p><p>The disgraced movie mogul is set to be arraigned Monday on the revised charges, which Weinstein's lawyers called an unfair ploy to smear him during his upcoming trial with allegations too old to be prosecuted under New York law.</p><p>Prosecutors have said that the new indictment is meant to fix a technical problem with the existing indictment and won't result in additional charges. Nor should it delay Weinstein's trial, which is scheduled to start Sept. 9, they said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/moms-clever-t-shirt-tradition-for-sons-first-days-of-school-goes-viral" title="Mom's clever T-shirt tradition for son's first days of school goes viral" data-articleId="425176349" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/Mom_creates_clever_tradition_with_T_shir_0_7611013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/Mom_creates_clever_tradition_with_T_shir_0_7611013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/Mom_creates_clever_tradition_with_T_shir_0_7611013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/Mom_creates_clever_tradition_with_T_shir_0_7611013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/Mom_creates_clever_tradition_with_T_shir_0_7611013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Texas mother created a fun tradition by having her young son leave handprints for the first day of school until he graduates from high school." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom's clever T-shirt tradition for son's first days of school goes viral</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Janine Puhak </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 08:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 08:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One creative mom in Texas is winning applause on social media after sharing a photo of her young son in an oversized T-shirt, which he’ll mark with a painted handprint in honor of the first day of school for the next 12 years.</p><p>The clever fashion statement has been met with a flood of requests for lookalike tees, while hitting all the right notes with commenters, who wished the family well.</p><p>Carina Cansino took to Twitter on Aug. 19 to share an adorable shot of her son Gus’ first day of kindergarten, in a post that has since gone viral with over 215,000 likes and 34,000 shares.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moms-clever-t-shirt-tradition-for-sons-first-days-of-school-goes-viral"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_momtshirtidea_082219_1566518826101_7610683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gus wears a special T-shirt created by his mother, Carina Cansino. (Photo credit: Carina Cansino)" title="ugcapproved_momtshirtidea_082219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom's clever T-shirt tradition for son's first days of school goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/online-dating-is-now-the-most-popular-way-for-us-couples-to-meet-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/tinder_1566519904874_7611001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Tinder logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="tinder_1566519904874-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Online dating is now the most popular way for US couples to meet, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-tennis-apparel-line-looks-to-lower-sports-cost-for-young-players"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_socially_conscious_tennis_apparel_li_0_7610744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_socially_conscious_tennis_apparel_li_0_20190822233411"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New tennis apparel line looks to lower sport's cost for young players</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6045_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6045"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/weinstein-to-be-rearraigned-as-da-seeks-actress-s-testimony" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/06/05/weinsteinJune5AP1_1528208181308_5626035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Harvey&#x20;Weinstein&#x20;arrives&#x20;to&#x20;court&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2c;&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;June&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x2e;&#x20;Weinstein&#x20;pleaded&#x20;not&#x20;guilty&#x20;Tuesday&#x20;to&#x20;rape&#x20;and&#x20;criminal&#x20;sex&#x20;act&#x20;charges&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Seth&#x20;Wenig&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Weinstein to be rearraigned as DA seeks actress's testimony</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moms-clever-t-shirt-tradition-for-sons-first-days-of-school-goes-viral" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_momtshirtidea_082219_1566518826101_7610683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_momtshirtidea_082219_1566518826101_7610683_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_momtshirtidea_082219_1566518826101_7610683_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_momtshirtidea_082219_1566518826101_7610683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/ugcapproved_momtshirtidea_082219_1566518826101_7610683_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gus&#x20;wears&#x20;a&#x20;special&#x20;T-shirt&#x20;created&#x20;by&#x20;his&#x20;mother&#x2c;&#x20;Carina&#x20;Cansino&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Carina&#x20;Cansino&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom's clever T-shirt tradition for son's first days of school goes viral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/yeshiva-university-sexual-abuse-lawsuit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/YeshivaUniversity_1566521036333_7611014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/YeshivaUniversity_1566521036333_7611014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/YeshivaUniversity_1566521036333_7611014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/YeshivaUniversity_1566521036333_7611014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/YeshivaUniversity_1566521036333_7611014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jay&#x20;Goldberg&#x2c;&#x20;left&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Barry&#x20;Singer&#x2c;&#x20;right&#x2c;&#x20;victims&#x20;who&#x20;say&#x20;they&#x20;were&#x20;sexually&#x20;abused&#x20;while&#x20;they&#x20;were&#x20;students&#x20;at&#x20;Marsha&#x20;Stern&#x20;Talmudical&#x20;Academy&#x20;&#x28;MTA&#x29;&#x26;mdash&#x3b;also&#x20;known&#x20;as&#x20;Yeshiva&#x20;University&#x20;High&#x20;School&#x20;for&#x20;Boys&#x20;in&#x20;Manhattan&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Bebeto&#x20;Matthews&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Yeshiva University hit with sexual abuse lawsuit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlantic-city-casino-profits-down-in-2nd-quarter_" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/AP_AtlanticCityCasinos_061119_1560264926990_7382703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This&#x20;June&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;photo&#x20;shows&#x20;the&#x20;Resorts&#x2c;&#x20;Hard&#x20;Rock&#x20;and&#x20;Ocean&#x20;casinos&#x2c;&#x20;along&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;non-gambling&#x20;Showboat&#x20;Hotel&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Boardwalk&#x20;in&#x20;Atlantic&#x20;City&#x2c;&#x20;N&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Wayne&#x20;Parry&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlantic City casino profits down 6.8% in 2nd quarter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/global-worry-over-amazon-fires-escalates-bolsonaro-defiant" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/AmazonFires_1566520595373_7611004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/AmazonFires_1566520595373_7611004_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/AmazonFires_1566520595373_7611004_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/AmazonFires_1566520595373_7611004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/22/AmazonFires_1566520595373_7611004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In&#x20;this&#x20;Aug&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;satellite&#x20;image&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;Satellite&#x20;image&#x20;&#x26;copy&#x3b;2019&#x20;Maxar&#x20;Technologies&#x2c;&#x20;shows&#x20;fires&#x20;burning&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;State&#x20;of&#x20;Rondonia&#x2c;&#x20;Brazil&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;upper&#x20;Amazon&#x20;River&#x20;basin&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Satellite&#x20;image&#x20;&#x26;copy&#x3b;2019&#x20;Maxar&#x20;Technologies&#x20;via&#x20;AP&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Global worry over Amazon fires escalates; Bolsonaro defiant</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 