Conn. girl with rare disease invents teddy bears to hide IV bags
Posted Jun 13 2019 02:18PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 03:49PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Conn. girl with rare disease invents teddy bears to hide IV bags&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/girl-invents-teddy-bears-to-hide-iv-bags" data-title="Conn. girl with rare disease invents teddy bears to hide IV bags" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/girl-invents-teddy-bears-to-hide-iv-bags" addthis:title="Conn. girl with rare disease invents teddy bears to hide IV bags"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412498044.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li Image Gallery 3 PHOTOS
Ella Casano's Medi Teddy is a stuffed animal designed to cover and conceal an IV bag data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412498044-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412498044-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/MediTeddy1_1560454698168_7393764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412498044-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Ella Casano's Medi Teddy is a stuffed animal designed to cover and conceal an IV bag </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/MediTeddy1_1560454698168_7393764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412498044-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="MediTeddy1_1560454698168.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/IMG_4861_1560449814334_7394027_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412498044-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="IMG_4861_1560449814334.jpeg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/IMG_4860_1560449811721_7394025_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412498044-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="IMG_4860_1560449811721.jpeg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412498044-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/MediTeddy1_1560454698168_7393764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Ella Casano's Medi Teddy is a stuffed animal designed to cover and conceal an IV bag" title="MediTeddy1_1560454698168.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Ella Casano's Medi Teddy is a stuffed animal designed to cover and conceal an IV bag</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item Conn. Girl creates teddy bear to hide IV bags FAIRFIELD, CONN (FOX 5 NY) - Ella Casano, 12, is pretty familiar with needles.

She has been diagnosed with idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, also known as ITP, a disease with no cure that kills platelets in her blood. To treat the condition, every eight weeks she must spend a day hooked up to an IV to receive an infusion of medicine.

After seeing how scary the treatment experience could be for her and other young patients, Ella created the Medi Teddy, a stuffed animal pouch that conceals and covers an IV bag.

"When I had my first infusion, I was surprised and a little bit intimidated by the look of the amount of tubing and medical equipment on my IV pole," Ella wrote on her website. "As I saw more and more children experiencing the same feelings, I became more interested in creating a friendlier experience for young IV patients, so I created Medi Teddy."

Ella has already received a patent and has a manufacturing company to create the stuffed animals but has begun a GoFundMe to help her meet the minimum initial order of 500.

Ella's family is in the process of applying Medi Teddy to get IRS approval to become a nonprofit, according to the GoFundMe page. She plans to donate the first 500 bears to children like her.

"I hope that Medi Teddy helps you just as much as it helps me!" '_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412498044'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as 