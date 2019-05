Police in New York say a toddler is dead after being found in a burning car in Queens and her father is in custody.

Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Sunday to a car fire at the intersection of Baisley and Rockaway boulevards in Springfield Gardens. Police say 3-year-old Zoey Pereira was found in the car in critical condition. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she died.

Officers also found a 39-year-old man, who has been identified as the girl's father, nearby with injuries from burns. He had jumped into the shallow pond at Baisley Park to put out flames on his body.

He's been taken into custody at Jamaica Hospital. Charges were expected to be filed on Monday.

Police say there were chains found near the vehicle. There were reports the man used them to chain the doors of the car shut. Police could not confirm those details.

A propane tank was found near the vehicle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.