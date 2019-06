- A robotic likeness of President Donald Trump on a golden toilet is attracting attention at a London protest against the U.S. leader's visit.

Don Lessem of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania spent $25,000 to build the foam statue over an iron frame, ship it by boat across the Atlantic and have it erected in Trafalgar Square.

Thousands of protesters gathered in the square Tuesday to express disapproval at the lavish state visit being held for Trump.

The robot caught the attention of passers-by with its recitation of Trump's trademark phrases, including "No collusion" and "You are fake news."

Lessem says his 16-foot statue is as large as Trump's ego.

The dinosaur expert, who usually makes models of prehistoric creatures, says people in Britain need to know there are Americans who don't support Trump.

