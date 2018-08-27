Generous-minded eatery in Brooklyn burglarized

- Every Saturday, the owner of Sol Sips, a vegan restaurant in Brooklyn, serves a pay-what-you-can-afford ($7–$15) brunch, no questions asked.

So what is Francesca Chaney's payback for providing this lovely, compassionate service? Someone broke into her place over the weekend and stole from her.

Chaney showed up to the restaurant at about 9 a.m. Sunday and found someone had busted the glass on her door and ripped her off. She called the police and discovered that thieves stole the cash register, computer, tablets, and bicycle.

Sol Sips opened in Bushwick in April. Chaney is passionate about providing healthy food and hosting her sliding-scale brunch every Saturday. She said that she and the restaurant do a lot for the community and that this theft was especially hurtful.

Fox 5 profiled the restaurant when it opened. After the break-in over the weekend, she is getting support from members of the community, including donations, so she can keep doing what she does.

Chaney has a surveillance camera pointed at the restaurant door. She said police are looking at the video now.