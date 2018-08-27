Generous-minded eatery in Brooklyn burglarized
NEW YORK (FOX5NY.COM) - Every Saturday, the owner of Sol Sips, a vegan restaurant in Brooklyn, serves a pay-what-you-can-afford ($7–$15) brunch, no questions asked.
So what is Francesca Chaney's payback for providing this lovely, compassionate service? Someone broke into her place over the weekend and stole from her.
Chaney showed up to the restaurant at about 9 a.m. Sunday and found someone had busted the glass on her door and ripped her off. She called the police and discovered that thieves stole the cash register, computer, tablets, and bicycle.
Sol Sips opened in Bushwick in April. Chaney is passionate about providing healthy food and hosting her sliding-scale brunch every Saturday. She said that she and the restaurant do a lot for the community and that this theft was especially hurtful.
Fox 5 profiled the restaurant when it opened. After the break-in over the weekend, she is getting support from members of the community, including donations, so she can keep doing what she does.
Chaney has a surveillance camera pointed at the restaurant door. She said police are looking at the video now.
Due to a break-in/burglary at Sol Sips last night we are CLOSED for TODAY! Most of our valuable operating items were stolen- cash register, iPads, bike, and more. Our hope is to be back up and running by tomorrow. Keep us in your thoughts and well wishes. Our gofundme is still up and running at www.gofundme.com/solsips if you’d like to support us. More updates will be provided in our story. Much love ❤️. #solsipsnyc #madeinbrooklyn #vegan #plantbased #burglary #minorsetback #majorcomeback