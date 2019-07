A gender reveal ceremony resulted in a car catching fire in Queensland, Australia. (Queensland Police Dept.) A gender reveal ceremony resulted in a car catching fire in Queensland, Australia. (Queensland Police Dept.)

- Police in Australia are warning parents-to-be to avoid gender reveal ceremonies like the one that ended with a car on fire and the driver arrested.

Queensland Police released video Tuesday of an incident on April 14, 2018 where a man revealed the gender of a friend's baby by doing a prolonged burnout as blue smoke billowed from the wheels.

At first, guests are seen cheering and taking photos and video. Suddenly, the car catches fire.

It appears to die down before reigniting.

No injuries were reported.

The 29-year-old driver was charged and convicted with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.