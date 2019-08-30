< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story426368181" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426368181" data-article-version="1.0">Gauff, 15, to take on defending champ at US Open</h1> </header> fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426368181.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426368181");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426368181-426368145"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/Getty_CocoGauff_083019_1567181006144_7627059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/Getty_CocoGauff_083019_1567181006144_7627059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/Getty_CocoGauff_083019_1567181006144_7627059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/Getty_CocoGauff_083019_1567181006144_7627059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/Getty_CocoGauff_083019_1567181006144_7627059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="
Coco Gauff&nbsp;in action against Timea Babos of Hungary in the Women&#39;s Singles Round Two match on Louis Armstrong Stadium at the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament,&nbsp;Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption> Coco Gauff in action against Timea Babos of Hungary in the Women's Singles Round Two match on Louis Armstrong Stadium at the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament, Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426368181-426368145" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/Getty_CocoGauff_083019_1567181006144_7627059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/Getty_CocoGauff_083019_1567181006144_7627059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/Getty_CocoGauff_083019_1567181006144_7627059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/Getty_CocoGauff_083019_1567181006144_7627059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/30/Getty_CocoGauff_083019_1567181006144_7627059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="
Coco Gauff&nbsp;in action against Timea Babos of Hungary in the Women&#39;s Singles Round Two match on Louis Armstrong Stadium at the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament,&nbsp;Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption> Coco Gauff in action against Timea Babos of Hungary in the Women's Singles Round Two match on Louis Armstrong Stadium at the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament, Flushing, Queens, New York City. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:05PM EDT</span></p> Proving her captivating run to Week 2 at Wimbledon was no fluke, Gauff improved to 5-1 in her nascent, two-tournament Grand Slam career by edging Timea Babos of Hungary 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 at a rollicking Louis Armstrong Stadium on Thursday night.</p><p>"This is just the beginning, I promise," Gauff told the appreciative crowd that serenaded her with "Let's go, Coco!" at the final changeover. When play resumed, Gauff broke Babos' serve to end a second consecutive three-set win. "I was thinking, like, maybe they feel like I'm Golden State in Game 7 or something. It's different, because you're an individual player, so it's weird, I guess. Most of the time you hear the chants, it's for a whole team, not just for, like, me," she said. "So it was pretty cool."</p><p>Not since Anna Kournikova did it 23 years ago had someone who was 15 made it this far at Flushing Meadows.</p><p>Gauff covered the court so well, tracking down shot after shot from Babos, running so fast and so fearlessly that she ended up face-down on court after falling. She pounded serves at up to 118 mph, recording nine aces, and mixed in drop shots, passing winners and all manner of other magic to great effect. "A 15-year-old girl with power on the serve like this -- I wish I had that when I was younger," said Babos, a 26-year-old ranked 112th in singles and seeded No. 1 in doubles in New York. "If she continues like this, it's definitely a very bright future."</p><p>Another young American woman made some noise, too: Taylor Townsend, 23, whose pure, raw emotion came through after she delivered one last crisp forehand volley to complete her 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) upset of two-time major champion Simona Halep.</p><p>Townsend, a qualifier ranked 116th, clenched her fists, raised her arms and yelled, "Yes! Yes!" before patting her heart. Moments later, Townsend's voice cracked and tears began to flow as she told fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium, "It's been a long journey. Just haven't been able to get over the hump."</p><p> Townsend pulled off the biggest victory of her up-and-down career with an entertaining, net-rushing, serve-and-volleying brand of lefty tennis against former No. 1 Halep. "It's been a long road. A lot of haters. A lot of people who weren't sure. I mean, I've heard it for a really long time that I was never going to make it, that I wasn't going to be able to break through or do this or do that," Townsend said.</p><p>"This was a huge, monumental moment. It was a very defining moment for me to realize that I belong here." She was marked for greatness long ago. Townsend won singles and doubles junior titles at the 2012 Australian Open, turned pro that year at age 16, then cracked the top 100 in the rankings while still a teen. But a drop out of the WTA's top 300 followed, and she came into Thursday 9-16 at Grand Slam tournaments and 0-10 against top-10 women.</p><p>Against Wimbledon champion Halep, she wasted a pair of match points, one via double-fault, while serving for the win at 5-4 in the third, but never wavered. Townsend then saved a match point for Halep at 6-5. "When I've played her before, I was just trying to make balls (in). I think I played not to lose," said Townsend, who'd been 0-3 against Halep and sought her advice after a loss to her at the Miami Open earlier this season. "And today I played to win."</p><p>How did she do it? By moving forward at every opportunity, something rarely seen these days on tour. She won the point on 64 of her 106 trips to the net; Halep went 6 for 10. Townsend serve-and-volleyed 61 times, Halep once. "Never played with someone coming so often to the net," Halep said. "Didn't miss much. It's unbelievable." Gauff and Townsend provided the most attention-grabbing results on a busy Day 4 at the year's last major tournament. Osaka, who has practiced with Gauff but never faced her, moved on with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Magda Linette.</p><p>Three-time U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal reached the third round when his opponent, Thanasi Kokkinakis, withdrew with an injured right shoulder. Townsend now will try to get to the fourth round at a Slam for the first time. For all of the discussions about how U.S. women's tennis will do once the Williams sisters move on, the group looks to be in pretty good shape at the moment. "Honestly, that conversation doesn't really matter to me. ... Any time that someone has one good result or two good results, they're `The Next.' You know what I mean?" Townsend said.</p><p>"It was, like, maybe I was, maybe I wasn't. I don't know. But it doesn't matter, because I'm here now." Gauff's doubles partner, 17-year-old Caty McNally, pushed Serena Williams to three sets Wednesday. Sofia Kenin, 20, beat Williams at the French Open and is into the third round in New York.</p><p>At Roland Garros, Amanda Anisimova, 17, became the first player born in the 2000s to reach a Grand Slam semifinal. And then there are 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, 26, and runner-up Madison Keys, 24.</p><p>"I give all the credit to the players, because it's a healthy competition," said U.S. Fed Cup captain and head of women's tennis Kathy Rinaldi. "They're all pushing each other on and off the court. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/consumers-face-pain-of-trump-tariffs" title="TVs to shoes: This time consumers face pain of Trump tariffs" data-articleId="426402859" > Branch furniture store. At the upscale mall such digital natives as Untuckit, Casper, and Indochino are becoming destinations for shoppers. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) <h4>TVs to shoes: This time consumers face pain of Trump tariffs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PAUL WISEMAN and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Business Writers </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 03:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's trade war with China, until now mainly an abstraction for American consumers, is about to hit home. Beginning Sunday, the U.S. government will begin collecting 15% tariffs on $112 billion in Chinese imports - items ranging from smartwatches and TVs to shoes, diapers, sporting goods and meat and dairy products. For the first time since Trump launched his trade war, American households face price increases because many U.S. companies say they'll be forced to pass on to customers the higher prices they'll pay on Chinese imports. For more than a year, the world's two largest economies have been locked in a high-stakes duel marked by Trump's escalating import taxes on Chinese goods and Beijing's retaliatory tariffs. Then he allegedly took her from her home to the bank to withdraw money, police said. The department's post included photos of the male suspect in the car with the woman in the passenger's seat who appears to be writing on a piece of paper. The man at first was wearing sunglasses in one photo, but could be seen without his glasses in another photo. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wave of child sex abuse lawsuits threatens Boy Scouts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MIKE CATALINI, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 03:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 03:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> 