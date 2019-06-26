< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414886260" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414886260" data-article-version="1.0">How gamers develop real and lasting friendships from online connections</h1> </header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=How gamers develop real and lasting friendships from online connections&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/gamers-friendships-online-connections" data-title="How gamers develop real and lasting friendships from online connections" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/gamers-friendships-online-connections" addthis:title="How gamers develop real and lasting friendships from online connections"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414886260.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414886260");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414886260_414885787_114228"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414886260_414885787_114228";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414885787","video":"578463","title":"Social%20gaming","caption":"Gaming%20isn%27t%20just%20about%20advancing%20to%20the%20next%20round%20of%20the%20video%20game%20being%20played.%20It%27s%20also%20a%20time%20to%20catch%20up%20with%20friends.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F26%2FSocial_gaming_0_7447138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F26%2FSocial_gaming_578463_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656189965%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dete-mjfk06YiFtD2wYRV7FdeRRU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fgamers-friendships-online-connections"}},"createDate":"Jun 26 2019 04:46PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414886260_414885787_114228",video:"578463",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Social_gaming_0_7447138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Gaming%2520isn%2527t%2520just%2520about%2520advancing%2520to%2520the%2520next%2520round%2520of%2520the%2520video%2520game%2520being%2520played.%2520It%2527s%2520also%2520a%2520time%2520to%2520catch%2520up%2520with%2520friends.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/26/Social_gaming_578463_1800.mp4?Expires=1656189965&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ete-mjfk06YiFtD2wYRV7FdeRRU",eventLabel:"Social%20gaming-414885787",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fgamers-friendships-online-connections"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/gamers-friendships-online-connections">Raegan Medgie, FOX 5 NY </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-414886260"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 04:46PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Social_gaming_0_7447138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Social_gaming_0_7447138_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Social_gaming_0_7447138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Social_gaming_0_7447138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Social_gaming_0_7447138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414886260-414885772" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Social_gaming_0_7447138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Social_gaming_0_7447138_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Social_gaming_0_7447138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Social_gaming_0_7447138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Social_gaming_0_7447138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414886260" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Gaming isn't just about advancing to the next round of the video game being played. It's also a time to catch up with friends.</p> <p>"I personally prefer talking to friends online with [the video game] Destiny," Kenneth Cardez said. "I got guys in the military, I got guys in California, Hawaii, that we all meet up and hang out. That's how we hang out."</p> <p>Waypoint Cafe on the Lower East Side is a spot where gamers, like Cardez and Sharrod Ford, can meet up with friends, virtually.</p> <p>"The social interaction now has turned into us meeting online instead of meeting at the basketball court," Ford said.</p> <p>By day, Ford is an algebra teacher. By night, he can be found catching up with his boys, old and new.</p> <p>"Then the circles get larger because people join that you never met before and then all of a sudden they're your friends, too. I've actually visited people who I didn't know before the game," Ford said. "And then now I'm staying at their houses, hanging out with them."</p> <p><a href="https://drjeph.com/">Dr. Jephtha Tausig</a>, a clinical psychologist, said she sees the gaming world as a new-age way to bond with others.</p> <p>"It essentially provides a social forum for people to get together and interact who otherwise might not ever have known each other or met," Tausig said.</p> <p>Which is what happened with Ryan Battle, the manager of Waypoint Café, and the woman who would become his girlfriend.</p> <p>"I did meet one of her relatives while playing a game. I found out he lived in the Bronx, so I lived in New York," Battle said. "And when I went to go meet him in person, he brought her with him."</p> <p>So gaming love?</p> <p>"So technically, yes," Battle said. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alleged_alien_abduction_commemorated_wit_0_7447175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alleged_alien_abduction_commemorated_wit_0_7447175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alleged_alien_abduction_commemorated_wit_0_7447175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alleged_alien_abduction_commemorated_wit_0_7447175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alleged_alien_abduction_commemorated_wit_0_7447175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The city of Pascagoula, Mississippi, erected a historical marker by the Pascagoula River on Saturday to commemorate the alleged alien abduction of Charles Hickson and Calvin Parker in 1973." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Historical marker erected in Mississippi to commemorate alleged alien abduction</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charles Hickson and Calvin Parker of Pascagoula, Mississippi, claimed they were abducted by aliens and pulled on board a UFO to be examined on Oct. 11, 1973, and now a historical marker has been placed near the Pascagoula River to commemorate the alleged event.</p><p>The city of Pascagoula dedicated the marker on Saturday near the boat launches at Lighthouse park, according to a city release . </p><p>Hickson and Parker maintained the same story in the decades following the event, though Hickson was far more vocal than Parker, who tried to distance himself from the encounter for years. In 2018, Parker came forward with his full story when he published a book, called "Pascagoula — The Closest Encounter, My Story," detailing that October night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/disneyland-guests-allegedly-stealing-star-wars-land-items-and-making-big-bucks-online" title="Disneyland guests allegedly stealing Star Wars land items and making big bucks online" data-articleId="414916547" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Bill Lawlor" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disneyland guests allegedly stealing Star Wars land items and making big bucks online</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Shelly Insheiwat, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Since the highly anticipated opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim last month, certain items sold or given away at the Star Wars land ended up online almost immediately on auction sites like eBay.</p><p>Star Wars fans love to collect rare items and re-sell, but the issue is the selling of items that were never meant to be removed from that area of the park.</p><p>According to an article in the Orange County Register, 'The “free” collectibles in Disneyland’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge that didn’t have a price tag and weren’t nailed down have found their way to cyberspace with many of the five-finger discount items showing up on the secondary market.'</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/kim-kardashians-kimono-underwear-draws-backlash" title="Kim Kardashian's ‘Kimono' underwear draws backlash" data-articleId="414903703" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kim Kardashian has angered some Japanese people with the name of her new underwear line, Kimono." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kim Kardashian's ‘Kimono' underwear draws backlash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kim Kardashian's new underwear label, Kimono, has drawn accusations of cultural appropriation from Japanese people.</p><p>Kardashian has filed trademark requests using the word Kimono for her new line of women's shapewear and other items she plans to sell. However, the word Kimono refers to is a piece of traditional clothing in Japan, dating back hundreds of years and generally worn for important occasions like weddings, graduations or funerals. </p><p>"I think for her to trademark a word that belongs to another culture is a bit insensitive," said Celia Yu, a business owner in Midtown.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/historical-marker-erected-in-mississippi-to-commemorate-alleged-alien-abduction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/PascagoulaUFOHistoricalMarker_Donna%20Maxwell-City%20of%20Pascagoula_1561587481899.jpg_7447424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Calvin Parker and family attend the dedication of a historical marker commemorating the night he and Charles Hickson say they were abducted by aliens while fishing the Pascagoula River. (Photo by Donna Maxwell, courtesy of The City of Pascagoula)" title="PascagoulaUFOHistoricalMarker_Donna Maxwell-City of Pascagoula_1561587481899.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Historical marker erected in Mississippi to commemorate alleged alien abduction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kim-kardashians-kimono-underwear-draws-backlash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_20190626214958"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kim Kardashian's ‘Kimono' underwear draws backlash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harrison-police-electric-bikes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cops_on_e_bikes_0_7447263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cops_on_e_bikes_0_20190626220346"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Harrison cops join the electric bike craze in the name of public safety</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414886260'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0236_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0236"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disneyland-guests-allegedly-stealing-star-wars-land-items-and-making-big-bucks-online" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Bill&#x20;Lawlor" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Disneyland guests allegedly stealing Star Wars land items and making big bucks online</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kim-kardashians-kimono-underwear-draws-backlash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kim Kardashian's ‘Kimono' underwear draws backlash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harrison-police-electric-bikes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cops_on_e_bikes_0_7447263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cops_on_e_bikes_0_7447263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cops_on_e_bikes_0_7447263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cops_on_e_bikes_0_7447263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cops_on_e_bikes_0_7447263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Harrison cops join the electric bike craze in the name of public safety</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/google-maps-leads-dozens-of-drivers-into-muddy-open-field-stranding-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/cars_1561585751691_7447381_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/cars_1561585751691_7447381_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/cars_1561585751691_7447381_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/cars_1561585751691_7447381_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/cars_1561585751691_7447381_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dozens&#x20;of&#x20;cars&#x20;relying&#x20;on&#x20;Google&#x20;Maps&#x20;to&#x20;help&#x20;them&#x20;avoid&#x20;a&#x20;traffic&#x20;jam&#x20;ended&#x20;up&#x20;stranded&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;dirt&#x20;road&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Connie&#x20;Monsees&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Google Maps leads dozens of drivers into muddy open field, stranding them</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 