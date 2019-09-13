< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos href="/web/wnyw/news/2-arrested-after-video-shows-girl-5-dangled-upside-down-by-teacher-bullied-by-older-kids">2 arrested after video shows girl, 5, dangled upside down by teacher, bullied by older kids</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/future-of-digital-cameras-is-bleak"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Evolution_of_the_camera_0_7656626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Future of digital cameras is bleak"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/future-of-digital-cameras-is-bleak">Future of digital cameras is bleak</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/men-and-millennials-are-the-least-likely-to-tip-but-the-most-generous-when-they-do-survey-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/Leaving%20a%20tip%20-%20GETTY_1568400315411.jpg_7656617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Men and millennials are the least likely to tip — but the most generous when they do, survey finds"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/men-and-millennials-are-the-least-likely-to-tip-but-the-most-generous-when-they-do-survey-finds">Men and millennials are the least likely to tip — but the most generous when they do, survey finds</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/pepsico-creates-rewards-program-that-pays-you-for-snacking-but-theres-a-catch"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/getty_pepsilaysfritosfile_091319_1568396161501_7656495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PepsiCo creates rewards program that pays you for snacking - but there's a catch"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/pepsico-creates-rewards-program-that-pays-you-for-snacking-but-theres-a-catch">PepsiCo creates rewards program that pays you for snacking - but there's a catch</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/2-arrested-after-video-shows-girl-5-dangled-upside-down-by-teacher-bullied-by-older-kids">2 arrested after video shows girl, 5, dangled upside down by teacher, bullied by older kids</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/future-of-digital-cameras-is-bleak">Future of digital cameras is bleak</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/men-and-millennials-are-the-least-likely-to-tip-but-the-most-generous-when-they-do-survey-finds">Men and millennials are the least likely to tip — but the most generous when they do, survey finds</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/pepsico-creates-rewards-program-that-pays-you-for-snacking-but-theres-a-catch">PepsiCo creates rewards program that pays you for snacking - but there's a catch</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/leave-no-trace-national-park-debunks-myth-that-tossing-banana-peels-apple-cores-is-ok">Leave no trace: National park debunks ‘myth' that tossing banana peels, apple cores is OK</a></li> <li><a EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428700286" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Future of digital cameras is bleak class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428700286.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var By ARTHUR CHI'EN
Posted Sep 13 2019 03:12PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 13 2019 03:11PM EDT src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Evolution_of_the_camera_0_7656626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Evolution_of_the_camera_0_7656626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Evolution_of_the_camera_0_7656626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Evolution_of_the_camera_0_7656626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Evolution_of_the_camera_0_7656626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428700286-428700254" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Evolution_of_the_camera_0_7656626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Evolution_of_the_camera_0_7656626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Evolution_of_the_camera_0_7656626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Evolution_of_the_camera_0_7656626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Evolution_of_the_camera_0_7656626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428700286" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - When I say 'take a picture' what device do you reach for?</p><p>It seems, for many, cell phones have replaced the stand alone camera, though, there are holdouts.</p><p>Experts say cell phone cameras are made to take pictures that look good on a cell phone.</p><p>If you want to print it in a larger size or give a photo as a gift, then quality trumps convenience.</p><p>Only professional photographers will be using stand alone cameras.</p><p>When it comes to the future of digital cameras the landscape is bleak.</p><p>The president of Canon said at the beginning of this year he expects to be selling half as many cameras by the end of 2020.</p><p>Still, the optimists point out there's only so much a cell phone camera can do.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_arrest_2_learning_center_workers__0_7656639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_arrest_2_learning_center_workers__0_7656639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_arrest_2_learning_center_workers__0_7656639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_arrest_2_learning_center_workers__0_7656639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_arrest_2_learning_center_workers__0_7656639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two Ohio educators from the Worthington Learning Center near Columbus were arrested on charges of endangering children." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 arrested after video shows girl, 5, dangled upside down by 2 arrested after video shows girl, 5, dangled upside down by teacher, bullied by older kids
By Colleen Killingsworth
Posted Sep 13 2019 03:31PM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 04:09PM EDT
Columbus police arrested two Ohio educators on charges of endangering children after detectives viewed troubling surveillance video from the learning center where the educators were employed, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
The video, recorded on Aug. 13 at the Worthington Learning Center, shows employees Emma Dietrich, 31, and Joshua Tennant, 27, sitting idly by as other students bullied a 5-year-old girl.
At 11:21 a.m., one of Dietrich's older students brings the 5-year-old victim into Dietrich's classroom. class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/the-light-is-the-worst-trump-says-energy-efficient-light-bulbs-make-him-look-orange" title="‘The light is the worst': Trump says energy efficient light bulbs make him ‘look orange'" data-articleId="428710012" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1047834664%20THUMB_1568403639185.jpg_7656879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1047834664%20THUMB_1568403639185.jpg_7656879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1047834664%20THUMB_1568403639185.jpg_7656879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1047834664%20THUMB_1568403639185.jpg_7656879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/GettyImages-1047834664%20THUMB_1568403639185.jpg_7656879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses attendees at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Convention on Oct.&nbsp;8, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. 'The light is the worst': Trump says energy efficient light bulbs make him 'look orange'
By Amy Lieu
Posted Sep 13 2019 03:43PM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 04:09PM EDT
President Donald Trump lamented on Thursday at a Baltimore policy retreat that energy efficient light bulbs make him "look orange."
"The light bulb. People said what's with the light bulb? I said here's the story," Trump said at Thursday's GOP House Retreat Dinner, according to Newsweek. "And I looked at it, the bulb that we're being forced to use, number one to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst." </p><p>But professional photographers and makeup artists told the Washington Post that energy-saving light bulbs are probably not to blame.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sentencing-day-for-felicity-huffman" title="Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in college scandal" data-articleId="428704502" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Getty_FelicityHuffman_091319_1568403093718_7656638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Getty_FelicityHuffman_091319_1568403093718_7656638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Getty_FelicityHuffman_091319_1568403093718_7656638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Getty_FelicityHuffman_091319_1568403093718_7656638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/13/Getty_FelicityHuffman_091319_1568403093718_7656638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Felicity Huffman and husband William Macy arrive at John Moakley U.S. Courthousefor Huffman's sentencing hearing for her role in the college admissions scandal on September 13, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in college scandal
Posted Sep 13 2019 03:31PM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 03:48PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the sweeping college admissions scandal.
The "Desperate Housewives" star was sentenced in Boston's federal court Friday after pleading guilty in May to a single count of conspiracy and fraud.
She was also given a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release. 