< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script> (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); </script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" "> <div class="header-main nav-header"> <div class="row"> <div class="left"> <a id="toggle-more" href="#"><i class="fa fa-navicon"></i><i class="fa fa-close"></i> <span class="btn-label">Sections</span></a> <div class="site-logo"><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com"><img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/logo-fox-5-new-york-wnyw-alt.png" alt="FOX"/></a></div> <nav class="nav-primary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news">News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health/dr-oz">Dr. Oz</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="right-options"> <div class="right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 30°</span></a> </div> </div> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 1--> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 1--> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> var protocolrName = 'https:' == document.location.protocol; protocolrName = (protocolrName ? 'https:' : 'http:'); window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( {article:'auto'} ); !function (e, f, u, i) { if (!document.getElementById(i)){ e.async = 1; e.src = u; e.id = i; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); } }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], '//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js', 'tb_loader_script'); </script> <div class="header-secondary"> <div class="row"> <span class="primary-category"><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com">Home </a></span> <nav class="nav-secondary"><ul><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Video</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li></ul></nav> </div> </div> <div class="header-more placeholder-container"> <div class="more-wrapper"> <nav class="nav-main"> <ul> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live" ><span> Live Video</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news" ><span> News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather" ><span> Weather</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings" ><span> Good Day</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic" ><span> Traffic</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests" ><span> Contests</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about" ><span> About Us</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money" ><span> Money</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/sports" ><span> Sports</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment" ><span> Entertainment</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts" ><span> Podcasts</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health" ><span> Health</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video" ><span> Video</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health/dr-oz" ><span> Dr. Oz</span></a> </li> </ul> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> </nav> <div class="follow"> <a class="facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a> <a class="twitter" href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a><a class="instagram" href="https://instagram.com/fox5ny/"><i class="fa fa-instagram"></i></a> <a class="youtube" href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube"></i></a> </div> <div class="mod-inline news show-for-large-up"> <div id="taboola-navigation-text-links"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( { mode: 'organic-text-links-a', container: 'taboola-navigation-text-links', placement: 'Popup Navigation Text Links', target_type: 'mix' } ); </script> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-large-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Videos --> <h3>Videos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392319688-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/28/DEA_takedown_of_Mexican_drug_trafficking_0_6839435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="DEA takedown of Mexican drug trafficking organization" title="DEA takedown of Mexican drug trafficking organization"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>DEA takedown of Mexican drug trafficking organization</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392301868-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/28/Citi_Bike_pedal_assist_bikes_0_6839255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Citi Bike just added hundreds of e-bikes to its fleet and plans to have 4,000 pedal-assist bikes in circulation by the end of the spring." title="Citi Bike pedal-assist bikes"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Citi Bike pedal-assist bikes</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392300032-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/28/Police_officer_hurt_0_6839323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An NYPD officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision Thursday night." title="Police officer hurt"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Police officer hurt</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/386769601-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/31/AP_LakeMichigan7_013119_1548959081271_6702661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)" title="AP_LakeMichigan7_013119_1548959081271.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>PHOTOS: Lake Michigan frozen over</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/368510477-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/10/25/SorosHome_1540473873044_6289688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pipe bomb found in George Soros' mailbox. STORY: http://www.fox5ny.com/news/explosive-device-found-in-george-soros-mailbox" title="SorosHome_1540473873044.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>PHOTOS: Suspicious packages sent across country</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/359692519-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/09/14/GETTY_STORM%20DAMAGE_091418_1536944382361.jpg_6071523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Trent River (background) overflows its banks and floods a neighborhood during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in River Bend, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) " title="GETTY_STORM DAMAGE_091418_1536944382361.jpg-403440.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Hurricane Florence strikes the Carolinas</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Photos --> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=04167873"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-light-gray"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9648_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9648"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9648_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9648_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392130555'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_OOP_BASE_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR_MOD-AD-WNYW_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR_MOD-AD-WNYW_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392130555'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script> (function ($, A) { /** * Helper method to init and render a video player * @param container {string} - id of containing element * @param config {object} - video player configuration * @param renderInModal {boolean} * @param videosJson - AnvatoPlayList JSON */ fox.videoPlayer = function (container, config, renderInModal, videosJson) { var self = this; this.loaded = false; this.config = config; this.modalId = "#modal-magnify-video" + container; this.inModal = renderInModal; this.anvatoPlaylist = null; this.storyAnvatoPlayer = null; this.videosJson = JSON.parse(videosJson); this.thumbsContainer = $('#' + container).siblings('.more-videos'); this.thumbs = this.thumbsContainer.find('li > a'); // called on "VIDEO_COMPLETED" event to load next video in playlist this.updateStyle = function(){ if (self.storyAnvatoPlayer && !renderInModal && self.videosJson.length > 1) { // play the next video if one exists var currentSelectedId = self.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id; if (self.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay) { self.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(); self.setActiveThumb(self.thumbsContainer.find('[data-playlist-id=' + currentSelectedId + ']')) } } else { return null; } }; this.setActiveThumb = function (el) { self.thumbs.removeClass('active'); el.addClass('active'); }; this.loadScript = function () { A.use('ep-fox-anvato-player', function (A) { self.anvatoPlaylist = new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(self.videosJson); self.storyAnvatoPlayer = new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(container, self.config, self.updateStyle, self.anvatoPlaylist); // attach video thumbnail click events self.thumbs.on('click', function (e) { var me = $(this), idx = me.data('playlist-idx'); if (!me.hasClass('active')) { self.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(self.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[idx]); self.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay = true; self.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(self.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[idx]); self.setActiveThumb(me); var articleId = self.config.pInstance.split('_')[1]; var videoPostedDateClass = ".videoPostedDate-" + articleId; var currentVideoPostedDate = me.attr("data-video-posted-date"); $(videoPostedDateClass).html('<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> ' + currentVideoPostedDate); } e.preventDefault(); }); }); }; if (!self.inModal) { self.loadScript(); } else { $(self.modalId).bind("opened", function () { if (!self.loaded) { self.loadScript(); self.loaded = true; } }); $(self.modalId).bind("closed", function () { self.loaded = false; }); } } })(jQuery, AUI()); </script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story392130555" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="392130555" data-article-version="1.0">Funeral for pregnant mother of six mowed down</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-392130555-392131451"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/28/GoFundMe_MelissaDeLoatch_022819_1551363320327_6835603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/28/GoFundMe_MelissaDeLoatch_022819_1551363320327_6835603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>Melissa DeLoatch. (GoFundMe)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-392130555-392131451" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/28/GoFundMe_MelissaDeLoatch_022819_1551363320327_6835603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>Melissa DeLoatch. (GoFundMe)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <ul id="social-share-392130555" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Funeral for pregnant mother of six mowed down&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/28/GoFundMe_MelissaDeLoatch_022819_1551363320327_6835603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Funeral for pregnant mother of six mowed down&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/02/28/GoFundMe_MelissaDeLoatch_022819_1551363320327_6835603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/funeral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down" data-title="Funeral for pregnant mother of six mowed down" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/funeral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down" addthis:title="Funeral for pregnant mother of six mowed down"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script> $(function () { var getOptions = function () { var height = 440, width = 600, top = (screen.height / 2) - (height / 2), left = (screen.width / 2) - (width / 2), scrollbars = 1, options = 'width=' + width + ',height=' + height + ',left= ' + left + ',top=' + top + ',scrollbars=' + scrollbars; return options; }; function showSocialDialogue() { var currentUrl = window.location.href; var dataValue = $(this).attr('data-href'); var dataType = $(this).attr('data-type'); var dataImage = $(this).attr('data-image'); if (dataImage && dataImage.length > 0) { var pictureType = ""; if (dataType == 'pinterest') { pictureType = "media"; } else if (dataType == 'tumblr') { pictureType = "posttype=photo&content"; } currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl) + "&" + pictureType + "=" + encodeURIComponent(dataImage); } else { currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl); } var shareWindow = window.open(currentUrl, "social-share", getOptions()); } var initSocialEvents = function () { try { var socialShare = $('#social-share-392130555'); socialShare.find('li a[data-href]').on('click', showSocialDialogue); } catch (e) { console.log('Error initSocialEvents' + e); } }; initSocialEvents(); }); </script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Feb 28 2019 09:08AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Feb 28 2019 01:58PM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-392130555" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NYACK, N.Y. (AP) — A pregnant mother of six who police say was killed when a driver intentionally hit her family outside a convenience store was mourned and celebrated Thursday for her kindness and generous spirit.</p><p>Melissa DeLoatch's children sat in a pew with her husband during her funeral at St. Ann's Church in suburban Nyack, according to the <a href="https://www.lohud.com/story/news/local/rockland/2019/02/28/melissa-deloatch-funeral-7-eleven-assault-garnerville/3013969002/">Journal News</a> .</p><p>The Rev. Roman Palecko told Shawn DeLoatch that the children can learn and grow spiritually despite their loss.</p><p>"I know this is not easy," he said, "but it is your mission."</p><p>"They were good kids, and she was a good mother," said Brent Newbury, a neighbor and retired South Nyack-Grand View police chief.</p><p>DeLoatch, 32, shielded her youngest child, a girl in a stroller, on Feb. 20 when a driver mowed down the family outside a 7-Eleven store in Haverstraw, police said. Her husband and the children, ages 11 months to 10 years, required hospital treatment.</p><p>Sean DeLoatch had argued with Jason Mendez after telling him not to smoke in front of the children as the family entered the store, police said.</p><p>Mendez then "intentionally drove his vehicle across the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store ... into a family of eight persons standing on the sidewalk out front," according to the felony complaint. "After striking this family with his vehicle, Mendez reversed backwards approximately 20 feet (six meters), put his car into drive, and drove forward over the members of the family a second time."</p><p>The defendant then tried to flee. When two police officers stopped him, he got out and menaced them with a razor blade, the complaint said. They repeatedly ordered him to drop it then used a stun gun on him.</p><p>An email requesting comment was sent to Mendez's attorney on Thursday.</p><p>The family has ties to Nyack and Newburgh and recently had moved in with Shawn DeLoatch's parents in Stony Point.</p><p>"She would give you the shirt off her back; she would give you her last piece of bread," Melissa DeLoatch's mother, Joan Christopher, previously told the Journal News. "When it came to her children, she protected them and did everything for them."</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']++; if (window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']); } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'][count] = "taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1child" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1" + window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']); $("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'] >= 1){ } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'][0] = 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-g', container: 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_'+scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'], placement: 'MIDARTICLE - '+scopeCounter['taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1'], target_type: 'mix' }); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script> (function($,A) { var storyContent = $('#story392130555 .story-content'), taboolaMidArticleId = 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1', taboolaInjectionParagraph = fox.utils.getParagraph(storyContent, 3), injection = $('<div>', { id: taboolaMidArticleId }).addClass('mod-inline-taboola').css("display", "none;"); if (taboolaInjectionParagraph) { $(taboolaInjectionParagraph).before(injection); } else { storyContent.append(injection); // append to end } })(jQuery, AUI()); </script> <script> (function ($, A) { var storyContent = $('#story392130555 .story-content'), photoCarouselDivId = 'photoCarousel-392130555', relatedHeadlinesDivId = 'relatedHeadlines-392130555', relatedHeadlinesAlignment = 'left', relatedHeadlineParagraphInjectionDDL = 8; var fifthParagraph = fox.utils.getParagraph(storyContent, 4); var carouselDIV = $('#' + photoCarouselDivId); if (carouselDIV) { if (fifthParagraph) { $(fifthParagraph).before(carouselDIV); } else { storyContent.append(carouselDIV); } carouselDIV.show(); } var relatedHeadlinesInjectionParagraph = fox.utils.getParagraph(storyContent, relatedHeadlineParagraphInjectionDDL); var relatedStoriesDIV = $('#' + relatedHeadlinesDivId); if (relatedStoriesDIV && relatedStoriesDIV.find('li').size() > 0) { if (relatedHeadlinesInjectionParagraph) { relatedStoriesDIV.find('.headlines-related').addClass(relatedHeadlinesAlignment); $(relatedHeadlinesInjectionParagraph).before(relatedStoriesDIV); } else { relatedStoriesDIV.find('.headlines-related').addClass('clear'); storyContent.append(relatedStoriesDIV); } relatedStoriesDIV.show(); } })(jQuery, AUI()); </script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_MIDDLE_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_MIDDLE_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_MIDDLE_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392130555'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4615_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4615"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-RECOMMENDED_VIDEOS-WNYW_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['modRecommendVideosContent'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_modRecommendVideosContent"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']++; if (window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_modRecommendVideosContent"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']); } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['modRecommendVideosContent'][count] = "modRecommendVideosContentchild" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'modRecommendVideosContent_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_modRecommendVideosContent" + window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']); $("#modRecommendVideosContent").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'] >= 1){ } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['modRecommendVideosContent'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['modRecommendVideosContent'][0] = 'modRecommendVideosContent'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_modRecommendVideosContent"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-taboola"> <div class="mod-content" id="modRecommendVideosContent"></div></section> </div><!-- end: Recommended Videos --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_modRecommendVideosContent"> <!--recommend video--><div></div><script type="text/javascript"> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a2', container: 'modRecommendVideosContent_0_'+scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'], placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails - '+scopeCounter['modRecommendVideosContent'], target_type: 'mix' }); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_modRecommendVideosContent">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4195_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4195"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_ARTICLE_TEXT_LINK-WNYW_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['articleTextLink'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_articleTextLink"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']++; if (window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_articleTextLink"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']); } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['articleTextLink'][count] = "articleTextLinkchild" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'articleTextLink_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['articleTextLink']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_articleTextLink" + window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']); $("#articleTextLink").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink'] >= 1){ } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['articleTextLink'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['articleTextLink'][0] = 'articleTextLink'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_articleTextLink"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <div id="articleTextLink"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_articleTextLink"><div></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['articleTextLink']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'hybrid-thumbnails-b2', container: 'articleTextLink_0_'+scopeCounter['articleTextLink'], placement: 'Below Article Text Links - '+scopeCounter['articleTextLink'], target_type: 'mix' }); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_articleTextLink">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_articleTextLink">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_articleTextLink">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD_MOD-AD-WNYW_BANNER_BOTTOM_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-bottom').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392130555'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-2a"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2a"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7918_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7918"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7918_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7918_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392130555'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_9837940_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL_9837940' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL_9837940', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392130555'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3655_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3655"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-RECENT_POPULAR-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-accordion mod-story-progress show-for-large-up"> <ul class="accordion progress-bar" data-accordion> <li class="accordion-navigation active"> <a href="#panel-popular"><h3>Popular</h3></a> <div id="panel-popular" class="content active"> <div id='recentPopularModule'></div> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_recentPopularModule"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']++; if (window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_recentPopularModule"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']); } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'][count] = "recentPopularModulechild" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'recentPopularModule_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_recentPopularModule" + window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']); $("#recentPopularModule").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'] >= 1){ } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['recentPopularModule'][0] = 'recentPopularModule'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_recentPopularModule"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_recentPopularModule"><div></div><script type="text/javascript"> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['recentPopularModule']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( { mode: 'organic-text-links-c', container: 'recentPopularModule_0_'+scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'], placement: 'Right Rail Text Links - '+scopeCounter['recentPopularModule'], target_type: 'mix' } ); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_recentPopularModule">false</div> </div> </div> </li> <li class="accordion-navigation"> <a href="#panel-recent"><h3>Recent</h3></a> <div id="panel-recent" class="content"> <ul class="list progress-bar"> <li> <a href="/news/old-st-patricks-erben-organ-fundraiser" >Old St. Patrick's 151-year-old organ needs help</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/90210-returns-to-fox-in-six-episode-series" >'90210' cast returns to FOX in six-episode series</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/r-kelly-posts-100k-bail-will-be-released-from-custody" >R. Kelly leaves jail after posting $100K bail</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> <li> <a href="/news/r-kelly-van-mcdonalds-stop" >R. Kelly's van leaves jail, stops at McDonald's</a> <div class="progress"><span class="meter" style="width: 0%;"></span></div> </li> </ul> </div> </li> </ul> </section> <!-- end: ACCORDION: POPULAR & RECENT --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_THREE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_THREE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_THREE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr3').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392130555'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3a"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3a"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-gray pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4032_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4032"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WNYW-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript"> (function($, A){ window.taboolaFn = window.taboolaFn || []; //window.scopeContainerIds = window.scopeContainerIds || []; window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; window._taboola = window._taboola || []; window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] = 0; //window.scopeContainerIds['story_infinite_stories'] = []; var commonDiv; window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_story_infinite_stories"] = function() { /* Add to Google Tag Manager command chain to ensure commands happen in order */ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']++; if (window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] === 1) { commonDiv = $("#common_story_infinite_stories"); } var cloneCommon = commonDiv.clone(); var childDivs = cloneCommon.children('div'); var newChildDivs = []; $.each(childDivs, function(idx1, childObj) { var $childObj = $(childObj); if ($childObj.attr('class') == 'grid-items') { $childObj.remove(); } else { newChildDivs.push(childObj); } }); if (newChildDivs.length > 0) { var count = 0; $.each(newChildDivs, function(index, childObj) { var divId = childObj.getAttribute("id"); if (divId && divId != null && divId != 'null') { if(window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] >= 1){ childObj.setAttribute("id", divId + "_" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']); if (childObj.firstChild !== null && childObj.firstChild.className === '_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE') { var adsDiv = window.taboolaAdCode['_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE']; adsDiv = adsDiv.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE/g, "_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE_" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']); var posIndex = (window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] - 1) % 4 + 1; adsDiv = adsDiv.replace(/taboola1/g, "taboola" + posIndex); childObj.innerHTML = adsDiv; } } } else { //window.scopeContainerIds['story_infinite_stories'][count] = "story_infinite_storieschild" + count + "_" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']; childObj.setAttribute("id", 'story_infinite_stories_'+count+'_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']); count++; } }); cloneCommon.attr("id", "common_story_infinite_stories" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']); $("#story_infinite_stories").append(cloneCommon.html()); if(window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'] >= 1){ var adContainerId = "_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE_" + window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']; var adSlot = (window.GPTAds && window.GPTAds[adContainerId]) ? window.GPTAds[adContainerId] : false; if (adSlot) { fox.ads.refreshAds([adSlot], 'Rendering Taboola Ad Slot'); } else { fox.utils.log('No Taboola ad slot found for container '+ adContainerId); } } } /*if( !window.scopeContainerIds['story_infinite_stories'].length ){ window.scopeContainerIds['story_infinite_stories'][0] = 'story_infinite_stories'; }*/ }); /* Help sticky plugin now, new content has rendered to recalc height */ $(window).trigger('reset_sticky_elements'); } })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <script> (function($, A){ $(document).ready(function() { //Initialize taboola ads window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_story_infinite_stories"].apply(this); }); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --><div> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="story_infinite_stories"></div></section> </div><!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript"> window.taboolaAdCode = window.taboolaAdCode || {}; window.taboolaAdCode['_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE'] = '\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class=\'mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load\'>\n <div id=\'_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE\' class=\'mod-content ad-728 ad-320\'><\/div>\n <\/section>\n <script type=\'text\/javascript\'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = \'_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE\',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $(\'#\'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n \/* slot hasn\'t been defined yet *\/\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n \/* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead *\/\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n \/* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small *\/\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval(\'[728,90]\')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval(\'[728,90]\')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval(\'[728,90]\')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval(\'[320,50]\')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval(\'[320,50]\')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== \'[]\' && size !== \'[0,0]\');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize(\'[320,50]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[320,50]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize(\'[320,50]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[320,50]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize(\'[728,90]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[728,90]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize(\'[728,90]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[728,90]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize(\'[728,90]\') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot(\'\/63790564\/wnyw\/news\', eval(\'[728,90]\'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting(\'pos\', \'taboola1\').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting(\'pgtype\', \'story\');\n \/* set tag for page level *\/\n adSlot.setTargeting(\'pgid\', \'392130555\');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n \/*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n *\/\n if ( $(\'.infinite-story-ad-refresh #\' + id).length > 0\n || $(\'#\' + id).hasClass(\'ad-mwsticky-bottom\')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n \/* check for lazy-load scroll class *\/\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass(\'delay-bg-load\') ){\n $slotWrapper.one(\'ep-imgloadgroup-load\', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n \/* class might have been removed already *\/\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/scr'+'ipt>\n '; </script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_story_infinite_stories"><div></div><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item" id="adcontainer"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript"> window.scopeCounter = window.scopeCounter || []; if(window.scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories']){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-i', container: 'story_infinite_stories_0_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], placement: 'Sponsored Thumbnails 3x1 - '+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'organic-thumbnails-i', container: 'story_infinite_stories_1_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], placement: 'Organic Thumbnails 3x1 - '+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-j', container: 'story_infinite_stories_2_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], placement: 'Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - '+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'organic-thumbnails-j', container: 'story_infinite_stories_3_'+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], placement: 'Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - '+scopeCounter['story_infinite_stories'], target_type: 'mix' }); } </script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_story_infinite_stories">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4032_MOD-AD-WNYW_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392130555'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MWSTICKY_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad mwsticky-bottom'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k_MOD-AD-WNYW_MWSTICKY' class='ad-mwsticky-bottom'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k_MOD-AD-WNYW_MWSTICKY', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1025; /* for Infinite Story sticky 'mwsticky': 'mwsticky' ad must display on tablet-landscape (1024), but not ANY larger sizes; sticky 'banner-bottom' will only display on desktop (1025+) -- so we need to bump this up to 1025 for these ad positions */ /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mwsticky').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '392130555'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news">Local</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/nyc">New York City</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/eeo">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/childrens-programing-public-reports">Children's Programing File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/closed-or-ip-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/tv-ratings">TV Ratings</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { fox.ads.refreshAds( fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh, "Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads" ); var refreshTimer = 14400; setInterval(function(){ if (fox.ads.responsiveRefresh && refreshTimer > 0) { <!-- auto refresh all responsiveRefresh ads --> fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh, "Ad auto fresh , Interval is" + refreshTimer + "s"); } }, 1000*refreshTimer); })(); </script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript"> // <![CDATA[ Liferay.Util.addInputFocus(); Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds = ['103']; // ]]> </script> <script type="text/javascript"> // <![CDATA[ Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4032_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_4032', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4032\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7918_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_7918', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7918\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2a\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 2, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_z38Q35v696LR\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9648_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_9648', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9648\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_13npxPY8qvDL\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2a\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3655_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_3655', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3655\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_eao9z92eTa6k\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_YWb1f2jJYAEL\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 4, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_V6tFHjGcQBTD\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_ApyE3idtAMoe_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_ApyE3idtAMoe', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_ApyE3idtAMoe\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_101_', portletId: '101', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dfuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down\x26_101_type\x3dcontent' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 0, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_103_', portletId: '103', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 3, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4195_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_4195', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4195\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 2, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4615_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_4615', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4615\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); Liferay.Portlet.onLoad( { canEditTitle: false, columnPos: 1, isStatic: 'end', namespacedId: 'p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG_', portletId: '56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG', refreshURL: '\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d435523\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_RCVuRJP9oeJG\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffuneral-for-pregnant-mother-of-six-mowed-down' } ); AUI().use('aui-base', 'liferay-menu', 'liferay-notice', 'liferay-poller', function(A) {(function() { Liferay.Util.addInputType(); Liferay.Portlet.ready( function(portletId, node) { Liferay.Util.addInputType(node); } ); })();(function() { new Liferay.Menu(); var liferayNotices = Liferay.Data.notices; for (var i = 1; i < liferayNotices.length; i++) { new Liferay.Notice(liferayNotices[i]); } })();}); // ]]> </script> <script src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1550728037000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> // <![CDATA[ // ]]> </script> <script> function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp (){ var useragent = navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase(); var index; index = useragent.indexOf("android"); if (index > -1){ return "android"; } else { index = useragent.indexOf("iphone"); if(index > -1){ return "ios"; } else { return ""; } } } $(document).ready(function () { $.smartbanner({ title: '#', daysHidden: '90', daysReminder: '180', icon: '#', force: checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(), }); }); </script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> var addthis_config = { ui_508_compliant: false, services_exclude:'12 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email', services_compact:'facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more', services_expanded: 'facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share' }; (function($){ $(document).ready(function() { $('.addthis_toolbox').live('mouseover',function(){ addthis_share.url = $(this).attr('data-href'); addthis_share.title = $(this).attr('data-title'); $(this).attr("addthis:url", $(this).attr('data-href')); $(this).attr("addthis:title", $(this).attr('data-title')); if(addthis){ addthis.toolbox('.addthis_toolbox',addthis_config, addthis_share); } }) }); })( jQuery); </script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <script type="text/javascript"> var _sf_async_config = { uid: 36908, domain: 'fox5ny.com', useCanonical: true }; (function() { function loadChartbeat() { window._sf_endpt = (new Date()).getTime(); var e = document.createElement('script'); e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript'); e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript'); e.setAttribute('src','//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'); document.body.appendChild(e); }; var oldonload = window.onload; window.onload = (typeof window.onload != 'function') ? loadChartbeat : function() { oldonload(); loadChartbeat(); }; })(); </script> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script> (function(d, s, host, ipid) { var e = d.createElement(s); e.type = 'application/javascript'; e.async = !0;e.src = '//' + host + '/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid=' + ipid; d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0].parentNode.appendChild(e); } )(document, 'script', 'k.intellitxt.com',43974); </script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>