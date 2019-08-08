Anyone who knows the dog’s owners should contact the Franklin Township Animal Shelter at (732) 873-2500 ext. 6255.
BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Officials at Long Island University say all of the school's campuses are being shut down in "an abundance of caution" after federal law enforcement advised them of a non-specific threat.
The university says the FBI doesn't deem the threat as credible.
But the school says it decided on the closure of all campuses in the wake of the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Amnesty International has issued a travel warning for the United States.
The group warns people worldwide to exercise extreme caution when traveling throughout the country due to "rampant gun violence" which it claims has become prevalent in the United States.
The human rights group calls it a "human rights crisis."
HONOLULU (AP) - Honolulu police said surveillance video recorded images of the same man at three different high-rise hotels near Waikiki Beach where fires were intentionally set in recent days.
Two rooms were burglarized while guests were evacuated from one of the hotels, the 25-story Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger. Surveillance video at the hotel showed a man carrying at least two backpacks similar to the ones taken in the burglary.
The fire, which broke out near a storage room on the 14th floor, caused $1.8 million in damage.