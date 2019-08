- How much is that doggy in the… pool?

Police in Franklin Township said that a homeowner called them at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning after finding a lost St. Bernard in her pool.

The dog was rescued from the pool. Police say that the dog is microchipped, but no owner information was registered.

Anyone who knows the dog’s owners should contact the Franklin Township Animal Shelter at (732) 873-2500 ext. 6255.