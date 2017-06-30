Pictures of cute animals shown to strengthen marriages

Most people love photos of cute animals, but there’s now scientific evidence that those adorable pictures could help save your marriage.

In a study published in the journal Psychological Science, researchers at Florida State University found that it’s actually possible to improve marital satisfaction with pictures of puppies and bunnies.

Participants in the study included 144 married couples, all under the age of 40 and married for less than five years.

Researchers paired photos of the participants’ spouses with photos of cute animals to see if they would transfer their feelings of admiration and delight onto their spouse. And they did.

Those who saw photos of their spouse next to something adorable (as opposed to something neutral, like a button) showed more positive automatic reactions to their partner -- and actually became more satisfied with their marriages over the course of the study.

So if you’re feeling like the spark is fading, try texting a few pictures of cuddly critters to subliminally engender a little goodwill.