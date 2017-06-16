Woman smuggles grandmother's dog into hospital

When Shelby Hennick’s grandmother, Dona, was hospitalized, Shelby was determined to cheer her up -- even if it meant breaking a few rules.

The 21-year-old from California is a veterinary technician, and is quite familiar with the healing power of animals. She figured her grandmother’s 12-year-old dog “Patsy” was just what her grandmother needed.

Unfortunately animals aren’t allowed in the hospital. So Shelby got creative. She swaddled Patsy up in a blanket, and pretended she was a baby.

Shelby told BuzzFeed News, “Nothing was planned, I just by chance had a blanket in my car, swaddled her up and just walked in! Luckily we’ve been in the hospital enough lately that they remembered who we were so we just walked by and waved to them!”

Even Grandma was surprised, originally thinking Shelby brought her sister’s baby.

“I put Patsy down on her lap and she was so surprised! Patsy kept crying and couldn’t get close enough,” she said. “I was really happy we were able to pull it off, and I’m sure it made her day.”

And it worked too! Dona has since been released from the hospital.

Watch the video to see the covert dog smuggling mission for Grandma.