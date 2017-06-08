Instagram makeup artist makes feeding tube fierce

Emily Jones is a 22-year-old Instagram makeup artist. Each of her looks include her feeding tube, but she refuses to let it define her.

Since 17, Jones has been in a wheelchair as the result of a rare autoimmune disease called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Since 19, she’s been reliant on her feeding tube.

But that hasn’t stopped Emily from developing a loyal Instagram following. She says she's learned to make her feeding tube both fierce and beautiful.

In an interview with Allure, Jones stated, “I create looks around my tube by leaving a little bit of a gap around the edges so the tape doesn’t come off or come loose. I try to put lots of drama on my eyes, the other side of my face, or on my lips to detract from the tube, but the tube is a part of me, and I’m grateful for it as it and the nourishment it gives me when I can’t keep anything down myself.”

You can follow Emily’s instagram “@beautybyemilylou_” for makeup -- and life -- inspiration.