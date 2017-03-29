March 29 named National Vietnam War Veterans Day Fox Content Hub March 29 named National Vietnam War Veterans Day On March 29, 1973, the last remaining American troops withdrew from Vietnam, ending the foreign involvement by the U.S. in a controversial war that had engulfed the country.

Many of those returning American soldiers were met with disdain as the country sought to move on from the divisive conflict. Although the war didn’t officially end until April 30, 1975, the date remains significant to those who served. Now 44 years later, veterans get a little more recognition and gratitude as the day becomes permanently designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act is the first federal statute that specifically provides for the honoring of Vietnam War veterans, and was introduced by Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Senator Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.).

The Senate approved the bipartisan bill on Feb. 8, and it was approved by the House on March 21. President Trump signed the bill into effect March 28.

Donnelly released the following statement about the bill:

“At the end of the war, many of our Vietnam veterans didn’t receive the welcome home or the recognition they deserved. This bipartisan bill would help our country honor this generation of veterans who taught us about love of country and service and who deserve to be honored for their selflessness and sacrifice. I’m glad to work with Senator Toomey to promote Vietnam Veterans Day.”

The bill also includes March 29th as a day “the flag should be displayed”. Watch the video to see why this day is so important.