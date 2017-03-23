Meet the first black neurosurgery resident at Johns Hopkins Fox Content Hub Meet the first black neurosurgery resident at Johns Hopkins Nancy Abu-Bonshrah is making history. Just 11 years ago she was a 15 year-old girl in Ghana.

Today, she’s not only the first person in her family to become a physician, she's the first black neurosurgery resident at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Here’s what Nancy told Johns Hopkins after accepting their offer.

“I am very much interested in providing medical care in underserved settings, specifically surgical care. I hope to be able to go back to Ghana over the course of my career to help in building sustainable surgical infrastructure. I will be matching into neurosurgery, a field that I am greatly enamored with, and hope to utilize those skills in advancing global surgical care. I want to be remembered for serving my community, whether it is through providing quality surgical care or helping mentor the next generation of surgeons.”

Nancy is already an inspiration for African Americans, women and immigrants. We wish her the best of luck. She’s going to change the world.