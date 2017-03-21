Raiders QB Derek Carr helps stranded driver with ride and prayer Fox Content Hub Raiders QB Derek Carr helps stranded driver with ride and prayer Ron Reeser was stranded when his car ran out of gas. He was walking to the gas station when a driver pulled up and asked if he was ok. Although Reeser was initially hesitant to accept help from a total stranger, he accepted. Little did he know the good samaritan was an NFL quarterback.

On the way to the gas station the two men made small talk and talked about their careers.

I asked him where he was from. He had an accent. He said I'm from Texas. I said okay cool. He said he lived in Fresno and played at Fresno State before he moved over here. I said that's pretty cool. 'What do you do?' He said 'I'm a football player'. I said 'that's great,'" Reeser told FOX 2.

As the conversation continued, it became clearer who this good samaritan was.

“He said I'm a quarterback. I said that's cool," says Reeser. "I said 'What string are you?' He said 'I'm first string'.

It turned out to be Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders.

thank u for the help & prayer today @derekcarrqb you've restored my faith in humanity & appreciate u taking the time #godbless #payitforward — RON REESER (@ronreeser) March 14, 2017

Reeser grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan, but said, "You might see me on the sidelines at a Raiders game.” But despite Carr’s impressive resume and accolades, it was his faith in God that impressed Reeser the most. He says Carr told him he hopes to be a pastor one day after he retires from football.

God bless you too! Anytime!!!! But hopefully not on the side of the road again haha https://t.co/A3ntQoUHw2 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 15, 2017

Reeser continued, “He said, ‘You know before you go, is there anything you want to pray for?’ Me being Catholic and raised that way, I said 'Sure, why not?' He put his right hand on my left shoulder. We said a prayer together. At that point, it was a little mind-blowing because I didn't expect that at all."

So it appears the secret to sharing local missing child info is a RT by your local @NFL QB. Thank you, @derekcarrqb! Child safely located! — Lt. Chris Bolton (@OPDChris) January 15, 2017

It’s not the only good samaritan act Carr has been tied to this year. According to Fox Sports, Oakland Police credited him with helping find a missing child in January.

It seems like we ALL have a good teammate out there with Derek. Watch the video to see how this simple act of kindness meant so much.