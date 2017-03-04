Police set up GoFundMe to buy student a car Fox Content Hub Police set up GoFundMe to buy student a car It used to take 18-year-old Jourdan Duncan five hours to walk to work. One way. Thanks to the Benicia Police Department in Northern California, it's now just a short drive.

In September, Duncan was walking home late one night when a passing police cruiser flashed its lights. When police Corp. Kirk Keffer realized Jourdan had no other option but to walk home, the officer offered the teen a ride.

That’s when Keffer learned Duncan’s car had broken down, but all of his paychecks were going to support his parents and pay for college.

Keffer went back to the station and found Jourdan a used bicycle. That cut Duncan’s commute down to 50 minutes. But it wasn’t enough for the officer.

He set up a GoFundMePage that raised enough for Duncan to buy a used Volkswagen Passat.

Keffer said: "I wanted to make sure that he understood a good work ethic and dedication like that is going to be noticed and rewarded.”

Rewarded indeed. Except during a California rush hour, then you might as well be walking.