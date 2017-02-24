Japanese zoo kills 57 snow monkeys due to wrong genes Fox Content Hub Japanese zoo kills 57 snow monkeys due to wrong genes They had the wrong genes, and were killed for it. The Takagoyama Nature Zoo in Northern Japan recently killed 57 snow monkeys by lethal injection.

The zoo thought they had 164 pure Japanese macaques. However, DNA testing showed that a third of them were crossbred with the rhesus macaque, which has been designated an “invasive alien species”

Junkichi Mima, spokesman for the conservation group WWF Japan told the AFP news agency that invasive species cause problems “because they get mixed in with indigenous animals and threaten the natural environment and ecosystem.”

Japan prohibits the possession and transport of invasive species, including crossbreeds --so the culling was legal.

Via the BBC, an official from the Office for Alien Species Management told local media that the culling was unavoidable due to fears they might escape and reproduce in the wild.

The law was on their side, but do the laws of men really have a place in nature? We as a species are solely responsible for the deterioration of the environment and ecosystem of the entire planet-- not just a zoo or a region.

Now 57 beings are dead, all because nature’s laws infiltrated a man-made zoo and its man-made laws. Watch the video to see why this happened.