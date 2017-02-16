A Tesla owner sacrificed his car to save an unconscious driver Fox Content Hub A Tesla owner sacrificed his car to save an unconscious driver Manfred Kick was out driving his $75,000 Tesla Model S on the highway when he saw the car in front of him bouncing off the guardrail.

Manfred Kick was out driving his $75,000 Tesla Model S on the highway when he saw the car in front of him bouncing off the guardrail.

Kick pulled up next to the out of control Volkswagen Passat and noticed the driver appeared to be unconscious.

Kick said, "The driver had tipped forward and hung motionless in the belt. [His] head and hands hung limply down.”

Kick did the only thing he could think of - he sped in front of the Passat and slowed down. The Passat ran into the back of his expensive electric car and Kick continued braking until both cars finally stopped.

Then Kick hopped out and rushed to give first aid to the unconscious driver.

Police and an ambulance arrived and took the Passat driver to the hospital, where he was treated in stable condition.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted, “Congrats to the Tesla owner who sacrificed damage to his own car to bring a car with an unconscious driver safely to a stop!” “In appreciation, Tesla is providing all repair costs free of charge and expedited.”