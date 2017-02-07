Special needs student hopes to write for Disney one day Fox Content Hub Special needs student hopes to write for Disney one day Erin Feeney has cerebral palsy, but being unable to speak and being confined to a wheelchair hasn't stopped her from writing a book of fairytales. Recently the 25-year-old aspiring writer landed an opportunity most writers her age would give anything for.

After enjoying the Disney on Ice show “Follow Your Heart” at Chicago’s United Center, Erin got an opportunity to meet Shea Fontana, the show’s writer.

“It’s such an honor to be here and meet Erin, I was able to read all of her stuff before I came, and she is a very talented writer,” Fontana told FOX 32.

Erin also learned that Disney wants her to pitch some story ideas for Disney Junior’s Doc McStuffin’s TV show.

“Doc McStuffins is all about kids having this acceptance, and realizing that no matter what, no matter what life throws at them, they can follow their dreams,” Fontana said.

Writing for “Doc McStuffins” appears to be perfectly suited for Erin, given her ability to succeed at writing despite her challenges. Her book, "Kids in Toyland" was made into a movie short and recently won a prize at the Naperville Independent Film Festival.

“You know, whether it leads to the fulfilment of her dream to actually work for Disney, I don't know. Just getting the opportunity, it's wonderful, it's almost like a first job,” Kevin said.

“To actually meet somebody from Disney as kind as Shea, and maybe have a chance, that's, how many people actually get their dreams come true? So we're excited about it. Right, honey? You can tell,” said Erin’s father, Kevin.

Hopefully life will continue to imitate art, and Erin can write a fairytale ending to this wonderful opportunity. Perhaps one day writing for Disney, and teaching future generations the importance to dream.