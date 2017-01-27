How 10 minutes of help could change students' lives Fox Content Hub How 10 minutes of help could change students’ lives Could you make an impact on a young person's life by volunteering for just 10 minutes? One study shows the amazing possibilities when students are given hands on help when applying for financial aid.

Could you make an impact on a young person’s life by volunteering for just 10 minutes? One study shows the amazing possibilities when students are given hands on help when applying for financial aid.

The study showed that when a group of students from middle and low-income families were led through the short process of completing the FAFSA college financial-aid application, college-enrollment rates shot up 30 percent for seniors and 20 percent for the young adults who had already finished high school.

When their families came into an H&R Block for tax prep, advisers sat down with the students and walked them through the application.They didn’t just tell them about it or tell them they should do it, or even show them how. Instead, they took 10 minutes and filled it out with them. Behavioral researchers believe that’s what made the difference.

Humans are wired to avoid daunting tasks-- like scheduling a dentist appointment, or, yes, doing taxes, so having someone take the time to make it easy and provide guidance can change the course of a student’s life.