Airline Captain donating kidney to change co-worker's life Fox Content Hub Airline Captain donating kidney to change co-worker’s life If you could save your co-worker's life, would you? Captain Jodi Harskamp of Alaska Airlines is doing just that by donating a kidney to Flight Attendant Jenny Stansel.

If you could save your co-worker’s life, would you? Captain Jodi Harskamp of Alaska Airlines is doing just that by donating a kidney to Flight Attendant Jenny Stansel.

Both women are O-positive, and were a perfect match.

“Jenny is a fabulous person. I’d like to see her stick around for a long time,” said Harskamp of her colleague.

The 38-year-old Stansel has undergone seven surgeries, seven trips to the emergency room, and undergoes ten hours of dialysis every night.

Though their friendship soars in the skies, it was born on the ground four years ago when Harskamp’s home burned to the ground. Flight attendants showed up every night for weeks with dinner for her family, and Jenny was one of the first to do so.

Now Captain Harskamp is paying it forward, and giving her colleague a chance at a new life. However, no good deed goes unpunished. Harskamp will be out of work for at least eight weeks, her health may not be up to the stringent requirements pilots are held to, and will have to change her diet.

For Harskamp, her colleague and friend is worth the risks and that doesn’t go unnoticed by Stansel.

“It is hard for me to put into words the gratitude I have for the sacrifice she and her family are making. Throughout, Jodi has maintained a positive attitude and a genuine attentiveness toward my well-being, all while caring for her own family. She is my hero!” Stansel said.

They are hoping their story will inspire others to consider organ donation. Of the 123,000 Americans on the waiting list for an organ, more than 100,000 are in need of a kidney. Twelve people die a day waiting for a kidney.

Those interested in kidney donation can learn more and register at the National Kidney Foundation website.

Watch the video to see how Jodi and Jenny fly above hardships.