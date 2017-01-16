Add Goat Yoga to your New Year's resolutions Fox Content Hub Add Goat Yoga to your New Year’s resolutions Do you like yoga? What about baby goats? Well, one woman has put them together to create Goat Yoga-- and the mash up has turned into such a hit that there's a 900 person waiting list.

Goat Yoga is such a hit, owner Lainey Morse had to make a career change.

"I ended up quitting my job that I had for the past 10 years and I'm doing this full time now!" she told her local newspaper, The Oregonian.

It hasn’t been without some struggle though. "It's been such an uphill battle trying to create this new thing," Morse said. "I had six liability insurance companies turn me down."

Due to zoning laws, she’s working with Oregon State University to bring goat yoga to campus and also working with a vineyard in order to produce wine and goat yoga at sunset class. Is Lainey, a genius?

In a video by 60 Second Docs, Morse says, "People are desperate for something that is pure and peaceful. It's really hard to be in pain and sad when there's baby goats jumping around you.”

Morse told CNN, "The most fun part for me is watching people's faces when a little goat comes up to them while they're doing a yoga pose. It's a distraction, but it's a happy distraction."

"It may sound silly, but goat yoga is really helping people," Morse says. "People come in that have anxiety, depression; they're recovering from cancer or illness."

"It's not curing diseases, but it's helping people cope with whatever they're going through."

Sign me up immediately! That wait-list is get longer by the minute.