What will you achieve in 2017? Fox Content Hub What will you achieve in 2017? If you haven't firmed up your New Year's Resolution yet (or are waffling on if you'll make one) we're here to help.

If you haven’t firmed up your New Year’s Resolution yet (or are waffling on if you’ll make one) we’re here to help.

All resolutions have one general goal: to get healthier. Whether you want to be better physically, mentally, or financially, they’re all connected. Give a little attention to one area and watch the other two improve. It’s ok to start small.

For a healthier body, you can start by doing ONE good thing: quit smoking, drink less, lose weight, or (our favorite) get more sleep. Whichever you choose, the change will make a world of difference in how you feel everyday.

You’d be amazed at what just 10 minutes of yoga every morning can do. To improve your state of mind, you can finally start meditating OR shift your focus outward and give back to your community: both volunteering and cash donations work.

Don’t forget about your friends and family. Making a commitment to reach out and stay in touch with loved ones will benefit everyone. Strong relationships and a support network do wonders for mental well-being.

Another way to bust stress? Having all of your financial ducks in a row. If you need to work on your savings, resolve to put every $5 dollar bill into savings-- or set up your bank account to save a portion of your paycheck. There’s no time like the new year to kick your job hunt into high gear.

Watch the video above for the sure-fire way to KEEP your resolution.