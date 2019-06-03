< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410613719" data-article-version="1.0">An overview of the rich features of the free FOX 5 NY weather app</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-5-ny-weather-app-overview">Audrey Puente, FOX 5 NY </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410613719"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:31PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> By Audrey Puente, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jun 03 2019 06:36PM EDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 06:38PM EDT <strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> Be prepared with the <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/weather-app"><strong>free FOX 5 NY weather app</strong></a>.</p> <p>The updated app lets you track storms on the interactive radar. Just tap the screen to find out the storm's path, speed, direction, and potential for damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.</p> <p>Douglas Hilderbrand of the National Weather Service says receiving severe storm alerts through the app is helpful.</p> <p>"Our commercial partners are actually helping us meet our mission by getting out the life-saving warnings and information that is needed during extreme weather," Hilderbrand said. Just tap the alert to see the details.</p> <p>You can customize the map to view high-resolution cloud imagery and temperature contrasts. Toggle on lighting symbols and tropical storm tracks.</p> <p>You can also view 7-day and 10-day forecasts filled with details to help you plan your week. Hourly forecasts can help you time it when you need to take your dog for a walk.</p> <p>Are you planning to travel? You can add and save your favorite locations anywhere in the world.</p> <p>"You really want to make sure that you're able to be alerted to where it applies to you most, which is your current location," Hilderbrand said.</p> <p>The FOX 5 NY weather app includes video forecasts and live streaming directly from Fox 5 News, so you can stay informed even during power outages. Also, live traffic maps are available to help you navigate through congestion and delays.</p> <p><em><strong>Download the FREE FOX 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.</strong></em></p> <p><em><strong>Apple App Store: <a href="https://apple.co/2GrlPnz">https://apple.co/2GrlPnz</a> Google Play Store: <a href="http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd">http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd</a></strong></em></p> <p>----</p> <p>SEE MORE WEATHER RESOURCES</p> <p><strong><a href="http://bit.ly/2WAxQ3Q">Get the Fox 5 Weather App</a><br /> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Read the Fox 5 Weather Blog</a><br /> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">View the Fox 5 Weather Tools</a></strong></p> <p>FOLLOW THE FOX 5 WEATHER TEAM ON TWITTER</p> <p><strong><a href="https://twitter.com/NickGregoryFox5">Nick Gregory @NickGregoryFox5</a><br /> <a href="https://twitter.com/mikewoodsfox5">Mike Woods @MikeWoodsFox5</a><br /> <a href="https://twitter.com/AudreyPuente">Audrey Puente More News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/FDA__Forever_chemicals_in_food_samples_u_0_7348249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/FDA__Forever_chemicals_in_food_samples_u_0_7348249_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/FDA__Forever_chemicals_in_food_samples_u_0_7348249_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/FDA__Forever_chemicals_in_food_samples_u_0_7348249_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/FDA__Forever_chemicals_in_food_samples_u_0_7348249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Food and Drug Administration's first broad testing of food for a worrisome class of nonstick, stain-resistant industrial compounds found substantial levels in some grocery store meats and seafood and in off-the-shelf chocolate cake, according to" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FDA: Forever chemicals in food samples unlikely health risk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Food and Drug Administration's first broad testing of food for a worrisome class of nonstick, stain-resistant industrial compounds found substantial levels in some grocery store meats and seafood and in off-the-shelf chocolate cake, according to unreleased findings FDA researchers presented at a scientific conference in Europe.</p><p>The FDA's disclosure is likely to add to concerns raised by states and public health groups that President Donald Trump's administration is not acting fast enough or firmly enough to start regulating the manmade compounds, called "forever chemicals." A federal toxicology report last year cited consistent associations between very high levels of the industrial compounds in peoples' blood and health risks but said there was not enough evidence to prove the compounds as the cause. </p><p>The levels in nearly half of the meat and fish tested were double or more the only currently existing federal advisory level for any kind of the widely used manmade compounds, which are called per- and polyfluoroalykyl substances, or PFAS.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/preschool-graduation-children-with-cancer" title="Children living with cancer celebrate preschool graduation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/A_very_special_preschool_graduation_0_7348042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/A_very_special_preschool_graduation_0_7348042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/A_very_special_preschool_graduation_0_7348042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/A_very_special_preschool_graduation_0_7348042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/A_very_special_preschool_graduation_0_7348042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Almost two dozen young boys and girls marked one of their biggest milestones yet: Accepting their diplomas at The Morgan Center, a preschool for children undergoing cancer treatment." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Children living with cancer celebrate preschool graduation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briella Tomassetti, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Almost two dozen young boys and girls marked one of their biggest milestones yet: Accepting their diplomas at The Morgan Center, a Long Island preschool for children undergoing cancer treatment.</p><p>Zoefia Hamilton, 5, is a member of this year's graduating class of 22 and enjoys coming to school to do arts and crafts and play with her friends. However, Zoefia's mother, Saphrona McLennon, says the journey leading up to her big day was far from was easy.</p><p>"Zoefia is a miracle child. When she was 2 she was diagnosed with cancer," McLennon says. "She had a brain tumor, pineoblastoma."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/womens-world-cup-teams-new-kits" title="Teams will debut completely redesigned kits at Women's World Cup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/New_kits_to_debut_at_Women_s_World_Cup_0_7347998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/New_kits_to_debut_at_Women_s_World_Cup_0_7347998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/New_kits_to_debut_at_Women_s_World_Cup_0_7347998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/New_kits_to_debut_at_Women_s_World_Cup_0_7347998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/New_kits_to_debut_at_Women_s_World_Cup_0_7347998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When the Women's World Cup players hit the field in France on Friday, they'll be outfitted in their own brand-new uniforms. And for the most part, that will be a first. In the past, the major athletic companies made the women's uniforms as versions o" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teams will debut completely redesigned kits at Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Stacey Delikat, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When the Women's World Cup players hit the field in France on Friday, they'll be outfitted in their own brand-new uniforms. And for the most part, that will be a first. In the past, the major athletic companies made the women's uniforms as versions of their country's men's teams. But not this year.</p><p>"The female players have demanded they pay more attention, and they have finally risen to the occasion," said Vanessa Friedman, the director of fashion for the New York Times.</p><p>Nike, which designed uniforms (known as kits) for 14 teams, took into account necklines that can easily be pulled over ponytails. Featured Videos He said a challenge of possibly regulating PFAS is the countless varieties of them. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="1139930880_1559597331815-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FDA: Forever chemicals in food samples unlikely health risk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-5-ny-weather-app-overview"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Fox_5_NY_weather_app_overview_0_7347781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fox_5_NY_weather_app_overview_0_20190603223113"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>An overview of the rich features of the free FOX 5 NY weather app</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/preschool-graduation-children-with-cancer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/A_very_special_preschool_graduation_0_7348042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="A_very_special_preschool_graduation_0_20190603220218"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Children living with cancer celebrate preschool graduation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/womens-world-cup-teams-new-kits"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/New_kits_to_debut_at_Women_s_World_Cup_0_7347998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_kits_to_debut_at_Women_s_World_Cup_0_20190603214252"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teams will debut completely redesigned kits at Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-5-ny-weather-app-overview" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Fox_5_NY_weather_app_overview_0_7347781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Fox_5_NY_weather_app_overview_0_7347781_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Fox_5_NY_weather_app_overview_0_7347781_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Fox_5_NY_weather_app_overview_0_7347781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Fox_5_NY_weather_app_overview_0_7347781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>An overview of the rich features of the free FOX 5 NY weather app</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/preschool-graduation-children-with-cancer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/A_very_special_preschool_graduation_0_7348042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/A_very_special_preschool_graduation_0_7348042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/A_very_special_preschool_graduation_0_7348042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/A_very_special_preschool_graduation_0_7348042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/A_very_special_preschool_graduation_0_7348042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Children living with cancer celebrate preschool graduation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/womens-world-cup-teams-new-kits" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/New_kits_to_debut_at_Women_s_World_Cup_0_7347998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/New_kits_to_debut_at_Women_s_World_Cup_0_7347998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/New_kits_to_debut_at_Women_s_World_Cup_0_7347998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/New_kits_to_debut_at_Women_s_World_Cup_0_7347998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/New_kits_to_debut_at_Women_s_World_Cup_0_7347998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teams will debut completely redesigned kits at Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jet-returns-to-laguardia-airport-after-bird-strike" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/American_Airlines_Group_1559593202373_7347504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/American_Airlines_Group_1559593202373_7347504_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/American_Airlines_Group_1559593202373_7347504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/American_Airlines_Group_1559593202373_7347504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/American_Airlines_Group_1559593202373_7347504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;American&#x20;Airlines&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jet returns to LaGuardia Airport after bird strike</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/quest-diagnostics-says-nearly-12-million-patients-could-be-affected-by-data-breach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_bloodtestfile_060319_1559593178424_7347446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_bloodtestfile_060319_1559593178424_7347446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_bloodtestfile_060319_1559593178424_7347446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_bloodtestfile_060319_1559593178424_7347446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_bloodtestfile_060319_1559593178424_7347446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;has&#x20;his&#x20;blood&#x20;drawn&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Quest Diagnostics says nearly 12 million patients could be affected by data breach</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 