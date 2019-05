The magic isn't over yet for Harry Potter fans!

Four new eBook shorts in the beloved series have been announced on Pottermore and will delve into "the traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter stories."

"In addition to exploring the origins of magic through history and folklore, the eBook shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic."

The first two books, titled "Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts" and "Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology" are set to be released on June 27, while a date has yet to be announced for the final pair.