HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 21: Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush on April 21, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Bush, wife of former president George H. W. Bush and mother of former president George W. Bush, died at her home in Houston on April 17 at the age of 92. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

Bush family spokesman, Jim McGrath tweeted that Former President George H.W. Bush will remain at Houston Methodist for weekend, "continue his recovery and regaining strength. "41 is in excellent spirits, and looking forward to resuming his schedule and going to Maine next month."