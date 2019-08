- The New York State Police have announced the death of Sergeant/Station Commander Jeffrey M. Cicora, a 9/11 first responder and 24-year veteran of the force.

Cicora passed away August 10 as the result of an illness stemming from his work aiding search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

Cicora joined the State Police on October 12, 1992 and served until May 2017, when he retired due to his illness.

From Baldwinsville, NY, Cicora is survived by his wife and son.