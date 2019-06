- Brian France, 56, the former CEO of NASCAR, pleaded guilty on Friday to driving while intoxicated on Long Island in August 2018.

Police say that at around 7 p.m. on August 5, France was seen driving a white 2017 Lexus sedan failing to stop at a stop sign in Sag Harbor. After being stopped by police, an officer noticed that France had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, had water, bloodshot, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. France was arrested and given a breath test which showed his blood alcohol level to be .18 percent, over the legal limit of .08.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, France will be required to complete 100 hours of community service and undergo alcohol counseling before his sentencing date. If he successfully complies with the requirements, he will be able to withdraw his guilty plea and the charge will be reduced.