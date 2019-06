- Former NYPD detective and FOX 5 NY reporter Mike Sheehan has died.

Once a well-known 25-year veteran of the police force, Sheehan worked as a reporter for FOX 5 NY for 16 years.

The Detective Investigators Association says that he died after a battle with kidney problems as well as cancer. The association also says that he enjoyed mentoring young police officers who wanted to become detectives.

Sheehan was 71.